FÉILE 2021: Action-packed programme as ten-day festival kicks off in Belfast today

FÉILE an Phobail is set to get underway today, Thursday, with a packed schedule of events to mark 33 years of celebrating all that is good about West Belfast and beyond.



As always, a series of exhibitions, debates and events are set to draw in the crowds across the ten-day festival.



Kicking off with a series of walking tours, discussions and drama, some of Thursday’s highlights include a discussion on Brexit and the Protocol; journalist and author Susan McKay in conversation with Danny Morrison; and the first screening of Brassneck Theatre’s short film project – Six.



Some of the main highlights of the action-packed festival programme include the much anticipated Féile Fight Night where local boxing legend Michael Conlon is set to take to the ring again in the Falls Park.



Revellers can look forward to the annual Féile diversionary Dance Night on Sunday 8 August where internationally renowned DJs Paul Van Dyk, Darren Styles and Judge Jules are set to entertain the crowds.



For those intent on reliving their youth, it is time to dust off the leg warmers as we head Back to the 80s on Saturday 14 August when Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley is set to entertain the crowds while U105's Johnny Hero will be spinning the decks with your favourite dancefloor fillers of the decade.



Saturday 7 August will see the return of the Féile Carnival which this year is billed as a celebration of community resilience. The parade will leave Dunville Park at 1pm before heading to the Falls Park for the annual Party in the Park.



When it comes to discussion and debate, Féile have us spoilt for choice. Irish Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney TD will be in conversation with RTÉ's Vincent Kearney on 11 August while an online round table discussion on Loyalist and Republican Perspectives on Educational Underachievement will be broadcast on Youtube on 13 August.



The annual Féile 10k run will begin and end at Malone College on Sunday 8 August.



The Féile will once again be brought to a close with a performance by the legendary Wolfe Tones on 15 August.



For more information and for the full programme of events, visit the Féile an Phobail website.

