Féile na hAbhann promises a feast of fun on the river

THE third Féile na hAbhann is set to be another exciting and colourful festival along the River Lagan.

The 'Festival of the River' sees community groups from the Market, Lower Ormeau and Short Strand come together for a fabulous week of community and family fun events.

Féile na hAbhann is supported by LORAG, the Market Development Association, Short Strand Community Forum, CRJI, Féile an Phobail and Belfast City Council.

Running until August 11, an even bigger and better line-up of free music, watersports, culture, kids activities, food, arts and crafts has been organised for all communities to enjoy this year.

The Festival's big day is this Sunday, with a main stage playing host to headline local acts and an acoustic tent showcasing some of the city’s most exciting new singer-songwriters.





On the main stage, headline artist Joshua Burnside will be joined by Lemoncello’s Laura Quirke to perform songs from their highly-acclaimed duet EP ‘In the Half Light’.

Belfast folk heroes The Rapparees will play their upbeat tunes and raucous songs, while fearless fiddler and singer Clare Sands will bring her unique style and energy to proceedings.

The line-up is topped off by the soulful pop singer Rachel Mae Hannon who has recently been making waves on the Irish music scene.

Aside from music, there is a diverse range of family-friendly goings-on across the half-mile stretch of the river between the Shaftesbury Recreation Centre and the Albert Bridge, with something for all ages to enjoy.

Why not have a go at some watersports, relax on the urban beach, tackle an inflatable assault course, meet the mermaids, or enjoy a circus show?

A firm favourite with the kids, the Dinosaur Experience will also return to the Lagan Walkway where you’ll have the opportunity to get up close and personal with a T-Rex!

Another festival highlight is the Trad Night, which will take place on Monday in St George's Market at 7pm, featuring talented trio Mairtin O'Connor, Cathal Hayden, Seamie O'Dowd and many more. Admission is free.

For more information on events in the Lower Ormeau, Market and Short Strand, check out here.