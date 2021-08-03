Finaghy man conquers Slieve Donard challenge to support cancer charity

A FINAGHY man has hit new heights for a cancer charity by summiting Slieve Donard every day in June.

Neil Meehan (41) conquered the Ulster's highest peak an incredible 30 times, walking over 100 hours in total.

Neil’s motivation in taking on the incredible challenge was to say thank you for the care and support his mum received whilst receiving treatment for lung cancer.

He has raised over £12,000 so far for the charity, Friends of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital.

Explaining why he took on the challenge Neil said: “When my mum, Rosena, was going through her cancer treatment, Friends of the Cancer Centre provided so much support.

"From funding her specialist nurse, to providing refreshments and free magazines to help pass the time when she attended for treatment. Mum received both chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment and her cancer is now in remission.

Neil and his mum, Rosena

"I am so grateful to all of the team in the Cancer Centre for everything they’ve done for my family and wanted to give something back.

“So I decided to climb Slieve Donard every day in June and raise money and awareness of the charity’s fantastic work. I’m relatively physically fit and love hiking, but the frequency of the walk posed the greatest challenge.

"I did wake up some mornings and think ‘ah no, not again!’, but I was happy to put myself through it as I know it’s nothing compared to the challenges that cancer patients face on a daily basis.”

Neil is now encouraging other people to follow in his footsteps by taking part in Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Slieve Donard Challenge on Saturday, September 4.

He continued: “The great news is you don’t have to climb the mountain 30 times to make a difference, so I’d like to invite everyone to join me and take part in the charity’s Slieve Donard Challenge in September.

"I know that every step we take together to reach the summit will help the charity to continue with its great work which helps so many people.

"I have seen first-hand how the work of the charity makes such a difference to cancer patients, so I would encourage everyone to get the family together and sign up. Not only will you have a great day out, but you will also be helping support local cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.”

For over 35 years, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.

The charity works to enhance the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work which includes funding additional nurses, supporting local research and providing practical support, such as financial grants, which can help patients through a difficult time.

Friends of the Cancer Centre relies entirely on the generosity of the local community and all money donated stays in Northern Ireland, directly benefitting patients and their families.

Ana Wilkinson, Head of Fundraising for Friends of the Cancer Centre, said: “On behalf of the charity, I’d like to say thank you to Neil for taking on the incredible challenge and raising vital funds to support local people affected by cancer.

“If anyone has been inspired by Neil, they can follow in his footsteps by joining us for our Slieve Donard Challenge on September 4.

"It is set to be a fantastic day and we really hope lots of people sign-up and join us as we take on the 850m climb to the summit, where on a clear day you can see as far as the Isle of Man and Scotland.

"This will be a great personal challenge and it will give people a real sense of achievement when they reach the top of Slieve Donard. Each step will raise money which will help support thousands of people across Northern Ireland who have been affected by cancer.

"We are so pleased that Warmflow Home Heating Solutions have sponsored the event again this year, as it means that all of the money raised will go directly to supporting local families.”

Registration for the event is £10 per person and the charity asks that each participant raise a minimum of £50 for the charity.

If you would like to sign-up for Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Slieve Donard Challenge, you can register online here or call the team on 028 9069 9393.

If you would like to support Neil you can make a donation here.