Fire closes popular Poleglass play park at Sally Gardens

A POPULAR play park in Poleglass has been forced to close after parts of it were set on fire at the weekend

On Saturday evening the park at Sally Gardens was set alight damaging the surface and completely destroying the sensory basket swing.

The park is situated at the side of Sally Gardens Community Centre and pitch; a redevelopment that has created a hub of positive community activity in Poleglass.

Services range from health and wellbeing to employment to youth provision, as well as being a training ground for many local West Belfast sports clubs.

“This is a vital resource in our community and I am deeply disappointed that it has been damaged like this to the point where the park is now closed until repairs are completed. We have worked hard with Sally Gardens to deliver investment like this to provide better facilities and services for the area,” said Sinn Féin Cllr Caoimhín McCann.



“Sally Gardens provides an essential hub for our local community and this park in particular is used by many families with small children. It is even more disheartening that the equipment that was destroyed is a piece of sensory equipment that is very popular with children with additional needs. I am working closely with Belfast City Council to get repairs to the wetpour surface completed as soon as possible to allow us to open the park again safely.”

Martin Connolly from Sally Gardens said: “It is very disappointing that a very small group of young people made a conscious decision to deliberately set fire to equipment at Sally Gardens play park causing considerable damage.

“The community are totally disgusted at the destruction of a much-needed and well used resource.

“We have reviewed CCTV footage and are confident those responsible will be held to account. This is certainly not reflective of the many good young people that live in the area and involved in constructive, positive activities on a daily basis. I would like to extend our thanks to the fire service for their speedy response, as well as the Colin Safer Neighbourhood Project and political representatives for their ongoing support.”