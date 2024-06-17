Fire fighters attacked by youths after attending Poleglass house fire

FIRE fighters were attacked while attending a house fire in West Belfast on Sunday.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service were called to a kitchen fire at a house off the Bell Steel Road, close to the petrol station at around 6.10pm on Sunday evening.

Whilst in the area, emergency services workers were surrounded by a group of young people who lobbed items at them. There were no injuries or damage to any of the appliances.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We were in the area to help residents in a serious situation, and I would appeal to those involved in this activity to consider for a moment the community they are affecting by their behaviour.

"I would appeal to parents to know where your children are and advise them against becoming involved in anti-social behaviour, and to the young people themselves to think about the potential consequences of their actions.

"We continue to work alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to find collaborative and proactive solutions to address the problem.”