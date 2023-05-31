Firefighters still tackling large overnight blaze in city centre

FIREFIGHTERS are still at the scene of an overnight blaze near Smithfield Market.

Firefighters have been tackling the large blaze at Samuel Street since late last night and several roads remain closed in the city centre. The following roads are still subject to closure, North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service (NIFRS) said they arrived at 2.40am last night with six fire engines, two aerial appliances and command support plus 40 firefighters to tackle the enormous blaze.

On Twitter NIFRS said local residents are advised to keep their windows closed.

As of 11am firefighters remain at the scene and NIFRS have asked the public to avoid the area.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a derelict building on fire on Samuel Street in Belfast.



There are currently 6 Fire Appliances, a CSU & 2 Aerial Appliances at the incident.



The incident remains ongoing and we would like to ask that the public avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TIp495HtOY — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) May 31, 2023

A spokesperson for the PSNI advised the public to avoid the area if possible.

"Motorists and the public are advised of multiple road closures in Belfast city centre this morning, Wednesday 31 May, due to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street.

"Roads are closed at North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street.

"Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey if possible."