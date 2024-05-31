Five stars for Bia Loch Lao in the Cultúrlann

BIA Loch Lao based in An Chultúrlann in the Gaeltacht Quarter on the Falls Road is celebrating after receiving a five-star food hygiene rating.

The Irish family friendly restaurant, serving the finest food is fast becoming a favourite for family get-togethers and Sunday Roast dinners as well as their hearty breakfasts and delicious lunches.

From locally roasted coffee, fresh baked goods, fantastic food made to order, you will receive an excellent service within the iconic and historic An Chultúrlann building where you can catch up on cúpla focal as Gaeilge as well. Now, just over a year since opening, the team have been awarded with a five-star hygiene rating from Belfast City Council.

H5 hygiene / sláinteachas

H5 food / bia

H5 service / seirbhís



Bia Loch Lao at Cultúrlann • McAdam Ó Fiaich

216 Falls Road, Belfast • Tel: 028 9096 4184 • Facebook and Instagram

Oscailte / open 9-9 Bricfeasta / Lón / Dinneár

Breakfast / Lunch / Dinner Le glaoigh / to call 02890 964184