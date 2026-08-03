COMHALTAS Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 has officially opened in Belfast for the first time, as the city celebrates together with powerful performances, family-friendly events and vibrant outdoor music spilling onto streets across the city.

Crowds gathered at Belfast City Hall this lunchtime to hear Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, declare the event as officially open for eight days of music, song and dance. Tens of thousands of people descended on the city to take in the atmosphere and listen to the music at City Hall or smaller sessions at various venues.

Guests including President Catherine Connolly, First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Dr Chris Bryant, along with Dr Labhrás Ó Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, and Attracta Ní Bhrádaigh, Uachtarán, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, joined musicians, dancers and local school children for a vibrant, energetic and colourful display of what’s to come between over the eight days.

Over 800,000 people are expected in the city this week for one of Europe’s largest cultural events, bringing together the best of traditional Irish music, along with All-Ireland competitions, activities for all ages, community-led events and a showcase of Belfast’s rich and diverse UNESCO City of Music heritage.

Welcoming visitors to the city, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, said the Fleadh offered an opportunity to unite people, support local businesses, create opportunities for young people and foster pride in communities and the wider city.

Lord Mayor Rois-Máire Donnelly welcomes President Catherine Connolly

She paid tribute to the partnership between Belfast City Council, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Ards CCÉ, as well as venues, arts organisations, staff and volunteers working to make the event possible.

“An áit ina bhfuil rithim is comhcheol an anama,is ann a thabharfas ár gcosa chun Fleidhe.

"Rhythm and harmony find their way into the inward places of the soul and that is what the Fleadh is to me – a celebration of our culture, that ancient soul flowing out across the city, into our streets and homes,” she told the audience.

“From City Hall, and into those neighbourhoods, the Fleadh will showcase extraordinary talent, alongside the warmth and hospitality for which this city is renowned.

“As a UNESCO City of Music, creativity is woven into our identity – rud nach féidir a scaradh uainne. Tunes will be played this week solely because Edward Bunting transcribed them in the Assembly Rooms over 230 years ago – a full circle moment.

“We celebrate that heritage while welcoming na céadta míle duine hundreds of thousands of visitors from right across Ireland, and the world, to experience everything our city has to offer.

"Is cloch mhíle í seachtain na Fleidhe don chathair lena bhfuil muid uilig ag dúil go mór!"



Dr Labhrás O Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann said: “As Comhaltas celebrates its 75th anniversary, we reflect with pride on a remarkable journey of bringing communities together through traditional Irish music, culture and friendship.

“Back in 1967, I asked myself whether Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann would ever come to Belfast. Today, that question has been answered. For the Fleadh to come to Belfast is a dream come true and a truly historic occasion for Comhaltas and the city of Belfast. I hope the legacy of this historic Fleadh will be felt across Belfast for many years to come.”

Attracta Ní Bhradaigh, Uachtarán, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann said: “It is a great honour to welcome everyone to the first ever Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to be held in Belfast. This is a landmark moment in the history of Comhaltas, as we celebrate our 75th anniversary and bring the Fleadh to this vibrant and historic city.

“Whether you are joining us to compete, perform, volunteer or simply enjoy the atmosphere, I hope you experience everything Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann has to offer and celebrate the music, culture, friendship and sense of community that have been at the heart of Comhaltas for 75 years.”

Striking the first note on the main Gig Rig stage at City Hall was a special ‘Sharing Traditions’ showcase – a collaborative performance from Ards CCÉ, South Asian Dance Academy, Belfast Bands Forum and an array of Highland pipers and champion Irish dancers, led by Riverdance lead, Lauren Smyth.

The impressive outdoor stage at the front of City Hall also welcomed over 100 children from primary and secondary schools across Belfast and North Down, who performed a powerful rendition of ‘Belfast Belle’, as part of a cross-community schools’ choir project.



The music is continuing into the afternoon with performances from famous names and trad royalty, including Hothouse Flowers, Annalise Whyte, Ards CCÉ and the Blackwater Céilí Band, with evening acts the Shaer, Moss and Warnock Trio, Goitse and Sharon Shannon and her Big Band all still to come tonight.

Elsewhere, the city was buzzing with activities throughout the day, including traditional Irish music sessions for children at 2 Royal Avenue, carnival music from BEATnDRUM samba band at Flaxx Social Space and the opening of the official Food and Drink Village at Belfast Cathedral, supported by a warm welcome from the city’s wider hospitality sector.



Local community events included the Super Sunday Session in the Commons on Ormeau Road, music trails from north and south Belfast into the city centre, heritage tours and dance sessions.

For more on what’s on at Fleadh this week, visit fleadhcheoil.ie and follow Fleadh Cheoil on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.