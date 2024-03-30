Flood protection refurbishment work gets underway on the River Lagan

FLOOD protection refurbishment work on the River Lagan got under way this week.

The work costing £900,000 is being carried out by local building contractor Maurice Flynn and Sons who are replacing the gates at the Hilden and Lambeg river control structures on the River Lagan.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: "These structures perform a key role in helping to regulate water levels on the River Lagan.

"They help to minimise the effects of flooding, particularly at times of heavy rainfall when they provide vital flood protection to areas of South Belfast.

“The refurbishment work will improve the operation and safety of these control structures and is essential to help manage flood risk."

This is phase two of the scheme – refurbishment work is already under way as part of phase one enabling works.

That work is fully complete at the Lambeg site, well under way at Hilden and on track for completion by summer 2024.

The gate replacement second phase of the scheduled repair works should be completed in the summer, subject to favourable weather conditions.