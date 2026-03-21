A SPECIAL night of traditional music will be held in Ardoyne at the end of the month to raise money for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

From North Connemara, Liz and Yvonne Kane, known as The Kane Sisters, will perform in the Glenpark on Friday, March 27 at 7.30pm.

All proceeds raised will be donated to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which was established in 2013 by Colin and Eithne Bell following the death of their son Kevin in a tragic incident in New York in 2013. The charity provides financial assistance and guidance to families seeking to repatriate the remains of loved ones back to Ireland.

Tony Bell, from Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, explained more about the importance of fundraising efforts for the charity.

"I am doing this fundraising because of the amount of people from Ireland travelling in the world, especially musicians," he said.

"With what is going on in the Middle East at the minute, there are so many people living in Dubai and Oman and places like that.

"If a tragedy happens, all you have to do is contact the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and they will take care of everything for you with the end result bringing a loved one's remains back home to Ireland.

"The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust relies on donations and fundraising to continue its work. Since it started, the charity has repatriated over 2,600 people.

"We have organised this event in the Glenpark at the end of the month. The Kane Sisters are from Clare and are world-renowned musicians. They will be joined by John Black from Dublin.

"We are trying to get more traditional music in Belfast. The Glenpark are very keen to get involved in traditional music and we are delighted they will be hosting this event."

The Kane Sisters performing live in a fundraising event for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust will take place at the Glenpark on Friday, March 27. Tickets are available here.

On Saturday, March 28, renowned Dublin guitarist John Blake will host guitar masterclass at Coiste Ghaeloideachas Chromghlinne in Crumlin. Tickets are £25 and available here with all proceeds also donated to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.