RAPPERS Kneecap could be set to make history with the first ever Irish language album to top the UK album charts.

Their new album 'FENIAN' currently leads the way in the race for this week’s Official Number 1 album.

The Official Charts Company say there are less than 3,000 units separating third place from the top spot.

Melanie C is also fighting for her first solo Number 1 LP with 'Sweat' as well as Michael Jackson's 'Essential' compilation, first released in 2005.

Kneecap's new album has drawn rave reviews, with the Guardian selecting it as their album of the week.

📣FENIAN PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT



We beat the British state 3 times in court....now we have one week to get FENIAN to number 1️⃣



They rolled out judges, governments, police forces, trumped terrorism charges, travel bans and even a Prime Minister.



They saturated their… pic.twitter.com/qTCIMbBB1c May 3, 2026

In a post on social media, Kneecap said some of their critics "would be sick" if that number one spot is secured.

"We're currently sitting in number one over in Britannia with three days to go. FENIAN would become the first ever Irish language album to top the charts there.

"Poor Keir (Starmer), Kemi (Badenoch), Sharon (Osbourne) and all the other heads who relentlessly support Israel as they commit war crimes will be sick if we're still there Friday.

“The band that couldn’t be censored... more power to Kneecap!" - PW



Massive respect to @KNEECAPCEOL as ‘FENIAN’ looks set for a huge week in the UK charts. A No.1 would mark the first time an Irish language album has topped the chart.



Support the album: https://t.co/mg9uraUPeJ pic.twitter.com/hteSroIG7E — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) May 6, 2026

"GRMA for all the support – grab the album if ya can afford it... if not buy a rip-off one x Free Palestine Free the 6 counties Tiocfaidh ár lá."

This week's Number One album will be revealed on Friday at 5pm.