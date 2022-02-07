FLYNN construction delighted to sponsor Blackboard Awards

POLEGLASS-BASED construction firm FLYNN is a family-run business with a firm focus on education. With that in mind they have once again stepped up to sponsor the Blackboard Awards.

This year's awards will recognise the teachers – those 'beacons of hope' in our schools whose tireless efforts have guided our young people through the difficult days of the pandemic.

Springbank-based FLYNN is Ireland's leading building and maintenance company and a long-time sponsor of the Blackboard Awards. As provider of maintenance and repairs to schools throughout Belfast and beyond, they know of the incredible work our teachers do more than most.

FLYNN will sponsor the award for the beacons of hope in the special educational needs sector.

Speaking ahead of the big night, FLYNN Managing Director, Aidan Flynn, expressed his delight at sponsoring this year's Blackboard Awards.

"Special educational needs is something that is very close to this company, and especially for myself as I have family members who have got special needs," he said.

"Teachers, in my opinion, are heroes and they're often forgotten about. The last couple of years have been very difficult, even for children trying to do homeschooling, and this is part of recognising how good teachers actually are.

"Coming back this year we feel that we have to give something back to the teachers and support this prestigious award, especially within the sector of special needs."

With a mind to the education of our young people, FLYNN provides apprenticeships to pupils in a range of trades, ensuring young people can continue their education whatever their aspirations.

"We are a big supporter of bringing children into the construction sector," Aidan said.

"kids need to be educated, and if it's not third level education they want to go into then we'd encourage them to go into the trades, and we bring a lot of apprentices through the business here."

In 2021, the Blackboard Awards were forced to adopt an online-only model in response to the Covid restrictions but this year the in-person event will return — while observing protocols – when the Europa Hotel Belfast hosts the cream of our teaching heroes on Friday 4 March.

You can nominate your Teaching Beacon of Hope at the Tenth Annual Blackboard Awards here.

The Blackboard Awards welcome nominations for teaching assistants, teachers, principals and support staff at our schools. In this uncertain time, all deserve our praise.

