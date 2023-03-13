FonaCAB partner's with Females in the Fleet in call for more women drivers

FonaCAB have announced its brand-new partnership with Females in the Fleet (FITF) – marking International Women’s Day.

The Belfast taxi company are offering to fund DVA testing and licensing fees for five aspiring female taxi drivers who join on the New Driver Development Programme.

FonaCAB is the first Northern Irish taxi operator to partner with the Females in the Fleet initiative. The two taxi organisations are hoping to promote equality in the taxi sector and encourage more women to become drivers. The FITF primary function is to ensure that female drivers maximise their opportunities and operate safely within the industry.

FITF are recruiting female drivers into the industry by marketing a career in driving to them. They then help women to get started as a driver by providing training, assistance with licensing and car set-up, followed by placement with a suitable operator local to them.

“Support continues after this with ongoing mentoring for the female drivers, along with member services and initiatives that promote safety, gender equality and inclusion,” said a spokesperson.

While the number of female taxi drivers working in the North is much smaller than the number of men, FonaCAB believe that more women coming into the industry will find “flexibility for family, and flexibility to work and earn as much as you want", and that these are key factors in "choosing to be a taxi driver".

Taxiing has historically been a male dominated sector, but there is no reason why this should be the case anymore. Every driver has the potential to earn the same amount, there is no difference to what male and female drivers can earn.

The increase and improvement of Modern GPS and Dispatch systems provide “all drivers with an increased level of security while working – should a driver experience any issues while working, depots will have systems in place to provide real time support," said a spokesperson for FonaCAB.

Female passengers – of which there are more than male passengers – often feel more comfortable when travelling with female drivers.

Anyone looking a career in taxiing can currently join the free New Driver Development Program offered by FonaCAB. This provides individualised training to assist candidates in passing their theory test and advising them on all other steps necessary to obtain their taxi licence. The programme is simple to sign up for and can be completed online or in person at a time and place that is convenient for the candidate.

While the guidance and tutoring are free, the testing costs and licence applications still need to be paid. Five aspiring female cab drivers who are enrolled in the New Driver Development Program will have their DVA testing and licence costs covered by FonaCAB in observance of International Women's Day.

Those considering a career as a taxi driver who would like to join the FonaCAB New Driver Development Programme, and female applicants wishing to benefit from zero DVA testing and licensing fees should get in touch at www.fonacab.com/training.php , call on (028) 90 330 333.

