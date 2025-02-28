Check out our delicious menu at Ligoniel Social and Sports Club

A POPULAR North Belfast social club has started serving delicious meals, much to the delight of their local clientele.

Ligoniel Social and Sports Club is serving food every Thursday-Saturday from 12-8pm and Sunday from 12-6pm.

Thursday's offerings include an early-bird menu – starter and main for just £12, two burgers for £12.95 and Chicken Curry for £9.95.

On Friday, a special offer of two 10oz Sirloins, saute onion mushrooms, grilled tomato, chips and peppercorn sauce and a glass of wine or beer is just £40.

Saturday specials include Bar Boards, featuring a choice of three from Chicken Goujons, Honey Chilli Chicken, Honey-glazed Cocktail Sausages and Chicken Wings as well as a side for £13.

On Sunday, traditional dinners are available, with one course £13.95, two courses for £17.95 or three courses for £21.95.

Paul Forbes, from the club said: "We have been working really hard in recent years to try and improve the club. We got the new beer garden opened and we opened the restaurant a few weeks ago.

"We have a bit of everything on the menu. We have bar food, sharing platters, Sunday dinners and special offers on burgers. I think there is something for everyone.

"We just want to get people out, socialising and now they can enjoy some food in the club."

Ligoniel Social and Sports Club

186 Ligoniel Road

Belfast

BT14 8DT