FOOD REVIEW: Cluckin' good food at the Speckled Hen

IT is amazing to think that despite growing up a stone’s throw away from the Speckled Hen, I had not once crossed its threshold. That changed last weekend, when my cousin and I bit the bullet and went along to give it a try.



Arriving in their packed car park, we immediately knew they must be doing something right as we initially struggled to find a parking space. From the outside, the Speckled Hen in an unassuming building. If you didn’t know it was there, you could be mistaken for thinking that it was a row of cottages.



Stepping inside, you are immediately drawn in by the warm, homely atmosphere which at times feels like you are stepping into your grandparents dining room. While waiting to be seated, a quick scan of the room left us feeling reassured as it was packed with smiling diners who all appeared to be enjoying their food.



Once shown to our table we were impressed by the fact that every table had a bottle of hand sanitizer for use of the customers which, for anyone who is Covid-conscious, is a welcome sign.



Taking a look through the menu we were blown away by the extensive offerings of what feels like a small, country establishment. So much so, that we struggled to decide what to eat.

TASTE EXPLOSION: The Duck Fritter was the highlight of the meal



Normally a creature of habit, I decided to step outside of my comfort zone and order the Duck Fritter with Burnt Orange Sauce for starter while my companion opted for the BBQ Shorthorn Beef Rib with Crispy Salt and Vinegar Onions.



I rarely order duck when eating out as having dined at Quanjude in Beijing, few restaurants have been able to come close when it comes to duck dishes.



I was pleasantly surprised when I was met with what can only be described as a taste explosion of the fritter. The shredded duck came encased in a crispy golden breadcrumb which worked exceptionally well with the burnt orange sauce. My only issue was that it isn’t available in a larger portion as I would be tempted to order it as a main when I return.

MELT IN THE MOUTH: The BBQ Shorthorn Beef Rib was tender and flavoursome

Having also sampled the Shorthorn Beef Rib, I was won over by how it broke away and delightfully melted in your mouth.



When ordering my main, I decided to keep with the Asian theme of my meal and opted for the Honey Chilli Chicken with Beef Fat Chips.



Once again, each mouthful was packed with flavour which definitely brought a smile to my face. The portion size for this dish was incredibly large which could be to its detriment as whilst I was enjoying the dish, I wanted to save some room for dessert but couldn’t finish the main.



The beef fat chips were exceptional with a crisp exterior and a warm, fluffy interior which some establishments struggle to achieve.

MOIST: The Roast Chicken Supreme was a flavour sensation

My companion opted for the Roast Chicken Supreme which was served with Champ Croquette, Roast Honey Carrot, Kale, Smoked Bacon and Onion Sauce.



The chicken was moist and packed full of flavour due to the salt crusted skin. The champ croquette was the perfect accompaniment to the dish and this was aided by the flavour of the smoked bacon and onion sauce.



When it comes to choosing a dessert, I often judge an establishment on its ability to produce a Sticky Toffee Pudding. While this is a dish which features on most menus, it is one that is so easy to get wrong.

SWEET: The Sticky Toffee Pudding was out of this world



On that front, the Speckled Hen did not disappoint. What greeted me was a moist, tasteful pudding lathered in butterscotch sauce and topped with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.



Meanwhile, upon the recommendation of our server, my guest opted for the Self-saucing Chocolate Pudding with Salted Caramel Ice Cream and Hazelnut Praline.

MOUTH WATERING: The self saucing chocolate pudding was a chocoholics dream



The chocolate pudding was served warm and the sauce oozed from the centre to create a taste sensation which is any chocoholics dream. The salted caramel ice cream added another dimension of flavour which brought this dessert to the next level.

Overall, the service at the Speckled Hen was exceptional. While I didn't catch the name of our server, he went out of his way to make sure that we were comfortable and had everything we needed to enjoy our meal.



Upon finishing we were full to the brim and waddled back to the car safe in the knowledge that we would return again soon to try more of their extensive menu.

The Speckled Hen

47 Derriaghy Road

Lisburn

BT28 3SH

TEL: 02890 611 113