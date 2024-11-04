Christmas appeal starts early this year due to increased strain on families

A WEST Belfast Christmas appeal has started early this year due to an increase in demand from desperate families.

Foodstock's Paul Doherty said many families have already approached the organisation this year with concerns about Christmas with some fearing that they may not being able to provide for their families.

"This is our eighth year running the toy appeal and already we are speaking with the referral agencies and organisations we work with and the message from them is that there are so many families contemplating not having a Christmas for their children due to serious financial difficulty," said Paul.

"At Foodstock we aren’t prepared to let that happen and once again we are coming together as a community to show solidarity with those families and sharing gifts.

"The people of West Belfast are some of the most generous people you will meet and even those with very little will often come and do what they can to help others. That to me epitomises what this community is all about."

Hunger doesn't take time off for Christmas, and we have continued to be at @Foodstock__ to share supplies throughout. It is sadly needed in the community right now.



We will be open Thursday 9.30 to 12.30pm if anyone needs to call.#SolidarityNotCharity pic.twitter.com/xuCK4I2vBN — Paul Doherty (@PaulDoherty___) December 27, 2023

Paul said the group would strive to make sure no-one in the community is left behind this Christmas and if anyone wanted to make a donation that the hub on Andersonstown Road will be open to accept them from 9.30am to 1pm, Monday to Saturday.

Paul added: "Last year, we were able to reach the homes of hundreds of families who had been identified as being in real need at this time of year.

"If someone is struggling to put food on their table and heat their homes, sadly Christmas comes way down the priority list. Christmas is a special time though and no matter what age you are, you always remember the time spent with family and sharing gifts.

"As a community, we want to make sure that no one is left behind this year and memories as a family are made. We are asking people if they can help us, please drop new toys, vouchers, food and selection boxes to our hub on the Andersonstown Road, Monday to Saturday 9.30 to 1pm."