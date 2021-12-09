Braving the elements to collect donations for struggling families this Christmas

LOCAL food bank volunteers are braving the elements this week in a bid to garner donations to help struggling families this Christmas.

The team at Foodstock are holding a sit-out on the Andersonstown Road as they accepted donations of toys and food.

Foodstock founder Paul Doherty and Sean Smyth from local stem cell donation charity, Eimear's Wish, were undeterred as Storm Barra battered Belfast, gathering vital supplies for those in need.

Mr Doherty said: "We're trying to support as many families as we can in the next number of weeks.

"We picked the right week for it, but it has been great. People have been fantastic. They've donated all sorts of money, they've been dropping toys off – it's been amazing."

Mr Doherty said the donations will help deal with the influx of referrals that Foodstock has received in recent weeks.

"We're having conversations with families who are saying they don't think they're going to be able to have a Christmas this year for their kids, which is heartbreaking," he added.

"That's where we can hopefully help and we're trying our best to get in as many donations in as possible.

"The community has been fantastic and our shelves are packed with toys, which will be going out in the next number of days to support those people."

Foodstock are also accepting food donations as well as cash and fuel donations to help people heat their homes this winter.

Speaking from a windswept Andersonstown Road, Sean Smyth said that Storm Barra "sadly won't blow away poverty".

"Please come down, say hello – some money would be nice, coins, food, good clothing are all appreciated," he added.

The volunteers will be on the Andersonstown Road outside Foodstock from 8am to 4pm all week.