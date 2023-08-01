Footprints Women's Centre receive £10k cost of living crisis grant

FOOTPRINTS Women's Centre in Poleglass have been awarded £10,000 to support their local community through the cost of living crisis.

The grant by Development Trusts NI and Locality will enable Footprints to further support women and their families in the greater Colin area with the essentials, such as food, warm packs, warm spaces and essential advice and guidance.

The grants have been made possible by the funds raised during the Guardian and Observer's latest Charity Appeal. Recipients were selected based on the specific needs of their communities at this difficult time and the help community organisations are providing. Priority was given to groups working in economically disadvantaged areas.

Lisa Maclean CEO at Footprints said: "We warmly welcome this grant from the readership of the Guardian and the Observer and for the support of DTNI and Locality. Our services users are vulnerable to the impacts of the cost of living, a crisis which has shown no signs of receding.

Why not work with our life coach who can help you to make, meet and exceed your goals in different areas of your life. Overcome obstacles that might be holding you back. Enjoy the process of finding your path! #empoweringwomen #unlockingpotential #newskills #wellbeing pic.twitter.com/2DW0UJUPAv — Footprints Women's Centre (@FootprintsWomen) July 28, 2023

"The grant comes at an important time for Footprints and provides cover to ensure we are placed to continue to respond to and meet the needs of women and their families in the greater Colin area.

Charlie Fisher, CEO at Development Trusts NI (DTNI) added: "Thanks to the generosity of Guardian and Observer readers across the UK, DTNI, with the support of our sister network Locality in England, have been able to provide direct financial support to a small number of organisations working on the frontline of the cost of living crisis.

"This investment will go some way to ensure Footprints is equipped to continue to support their local community now and through what looks like another challenging winter to come."