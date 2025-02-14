Poleglass girls launch Brave Belfast Cailíní project

CAMPAIGN: Members of the Brave Belfast Cailíní at Stormont for the launch

A Youth group from Poleglass have created resources to help young women feel empowered and confident to speak out, as well as encourage healthy relationships and break down barriers to seeking support from one another if they feel worried or uncomfortable in a relationship.

Brave Belfast Cailíní is a youth-led campaign by Footprints Women’s Centre in Poleglass in partnership with NSPCC and was launched at Stormont his week.

Paula Bradshaw MLA and NI Commissioner for Children and Young People, Chris Quinn, joined attendees in the Long Gallery in Stormont to hear about the campaign which has been developed by young women and girls aged between 12 and 16 from West Belfast.

Brave Belfast Cailíní with Paula Bradshaw MLA and NI Children's Commissioner Chris Quinn

Meeting bi-weekly since August, the group of 14 cailíní have been in charge of every aspect of the campaign, from the name and logo design, to creating inclusive, fun-with-a-message resources and a webpage designed to raise awareness of what a healthy relationship looks and feels like.

The campaign name Brave Belfast Cailíní was chosen because the group want every girl to know that they can talk about their feelings and relationships and that it is brave to speak out if you have any concerns.

Building on their chosen theme, ‘Be a Girl’s Girl’, the Cailíní want to reach as many young women as possible and encourage them to engage with the resources, support one another and raise awareness of places where they can get help and support.

Cailíní member, Grace (14) said: "I have loved being part of the Brave Belfast Cailíní. I’ve learned a lot about relationships, knowing what a healthy relationship is and what's not.

“I feel comfortable in the group and know I always have someone to talk to if I need to.”

Ayse (12) added: “The project has been fun and I’ve really enjoyed myself. I especially liked designing the logo because it was fun to see different girls come up with what would fit to display our courage and bravery.

Brave Belfast Cailíní with Maelíosa Cahill from Footprints and Pelin Yidir from NSPCC NI

“Brave Belfast Cailíní is really good, the topic is understandable and easy to grasp. It’s important to actually understand what it means in easy ways rather than nonsense talk to us.”

At the launch event, the young women told attendees about the campaign and demonstrated the resources that they have created including the webpage, information Z Cards, poster, flyers and a quiz.

Some of the resources created by the Brave Belfast Cailíní

Going forward, the Cailíní aim to continue to spread the Be a Girl’s Girl message by sharing resources in their schools and clubs and participating in the Belfast Imagine Festival with a Brave Belfast Cailíní art exhibition in late March.

Maelíosa Cahill, Family Empowerment Coordinator at Footprints Women’s Centre, said: “It has been a privilege for Footprints to partner with the NSPCC to support Brave Belfast Cailíní in direct response to combatting the epidemic of violence against women and girls.

“The resources this project has produced will not only empower young girls to make positive choices for healthy relationships, but also support parents, professionals and the wider community in tailoring support provision for young women for generations to come.

“The youth-led approach adopted by Footprints and the NSPCC has had immediate impact amongst this young group as they developed the understanding and emotional tools to provide effective peer-support to one another.

“Likewise, they have inspired all of us through their determination to drive lasting change for women and girls across the region and we look forward to continuing to champion their voices.”

Speaking at the launch, sponsor of the event, Paula Bradshaw MLA, said: “Violence against women and girls continues to be a hugely significant and pressing issue in Northern Ireland, and it has rightly received its own emphasis in the Programme for Government.

“At the core of this campaign — Brave Belfast Cailíní — is a recognition that learning about healthy relationships, boundaries, and consent at a young age is essential in laying the foundation for a future free of violence and abuse.

“This early education is not just about understanding how to interact respectfully with others; it’s about empowering young people to recognise and act on their rights, and to create a culture where harmful behaviours are less likely to be normalised. It’s about breaking the cycle.”

To find out more about Brave Belfast Cailíní and to access the resources, go to: www.footprintswomenscentre.org/bravebelfastcailini