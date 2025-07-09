Calls for Westlink asbestos bonfire to be moved as it poses 'serious health risk'

THE are growing calls for the removal of the Eleventh Night bonfire near the Westlink over serious health concerns, including the threat it poses to the Royal Victoria Hospital and City Hospital power supply.

The bonfire has been built near a major electricity substation between the Donegall Road and the Westlink. It is also situated near asbestos which has been dumped on the bonfire site.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) says it's concerned over the bonfire's "proximity to the substation causing potential risk to critical infrastructure and power outages".

The Belfast Trust said "senior engineers will remain on site" at the City Hospital throughout the Eleventh Night.

Ahead of the bonfire being lit on Friday, Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson Pat Sheehan said it is “deeply concerning that this bonfire has the potential to endanger lives, property and critical health services”.

“The presence of asbestos at the site, just yards from the Royal Hospital and residential homes, poses a serious threat to the health and safety of the local community,” he said.

“Equally worrying are reports that the bonfire could damage both the Royal Hospital and City Hospital’s power supply.

The asbestos facing the bonfire is covered in gravel

“If proper safeguards cannot be put in place, Sinn Féin is prepared to consider any necessary measures to protect the health and wellbeing of patients, residents and the wider public. Given the risks, removing bonfire materials may be unavoidable, and Sinn Féin will support that course of action if required.

“The safety of the community must be paramount.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna has criticised the leadership in unionist communities over some bonfires.

“There has been real progress in recent years around safety and managing contentious elements of bonfires and the SDLP has been a key supporter of this progress through Belfast City Council and in other parts of the North," she said. "However, that progress is being undermined by a lack of leadership and by a small number of self-appointed figures who seek to drag communities backwards and who seem to thrive on confrontation and media engagement.



"While political failures have allowed this situation to get to this stage – the Monarch Way asbestos should have been moved months ago – there must now be firm and immediate action from authorities and elected leaders to protect people and uphold basic standards of decency and safety.”