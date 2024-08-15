Former boxing champ Magee ready to get back on the course

Former world super-middleweight champion, Brian Magee returns to his first love - the game of golf - when he pegs up on the Ballycastle golf course next month.

Lisburn-born Magee, once a global great in the amateur and paid ranks, forms part of a galaxy of local sporting icons to add their swings to the James Martin Charity Golf Scramble at Ballycastle on Thursday, September 26.

The star-studded lineup on the links includes retired snooker star Joe Swail.

The gala golf day, sponsored by Paul Cunningham of Travel Ireland Coaches,

attempts to raise £12,000 for the nearby Corrymeela outlet that features specialist programmes aimed at establishing a shared society.

"Corrymeela is an amazing place, so peaceful - and with an outstanding view of the iconic Rathlin Island. I recall being down there as a youngster on a family holiday," said the ever-affable Magee, who, since his ring retirement, runs a hugely successful family friendly Health and Fitness Gym in Andersonstown.

"As a young schoolboy I was mad keen on playing golf, and had a few rounds on the Ballycastle course. I swing the golf club the orthodox way,even though I boxed during my ring career from a southpaw stance,

"As a kid, I was determined to become a professional golfer, before I changed direction - and took up boxing in the St Agnes gym, Andersonstown. I was taken there by my father, who wanted me to be coached by his ring idol - the great Olympian Jim McCourt. But most of my pals, including flyweight Damaen Kelly were up in the Holy Trinity club.

"I moved there to be coached by Mickey Hawkins - and, later as a professional, by Harry Hawkins.

"Sparring Kelly most of the time was Sean Pyper, who presently helps me in my gym - doing the pad work for the boxing training programmes.

"Because of the gym business, I don't have much time to play golf. In my young days I played non-stop at Aberdelghy, Lisburn. I also had the occasional outing at Balmoral course with my late boxing manager Pat Magee. Now I have the occasional fun golf match with my good friend Joe Swail."

West Belfast's Magee is proud to be an ambassador for Corrymeela, joining

Oscar winner James Martin.

"I'm delighted to be associated with Corrymeela, which is the oldest local peace and reconciliation organization," he added.

"The golf day at Ballycastle is for a very deserving cause, to maintain the excellent special facility at Corrymeela."

During his stellar professional boxing career, starting in May 1999, he won the World IBO and WBA titles. The six-footer campaigned in the super-middle class, winning British, European and World championships.

Mapping out his lucrative career path were namesake and manager Pat Magee and his sidekick John Rooney; the ever-vigilant trainer Harry Hawkins - and for a time clever coach and once a world ranked professional lightweight, Panamanian Bernardo Checa.

Brian retired from ring warfare with a professional career chart of 42 bouts (36-5-1). His career closer was in December 2012, in Denmark and against three-time world champion Mikkel Kessler.

The popular puncher put away his gloves to wisely invest in a specialist state-of-the-art Fitness Gym, which is a time-consuming business when supervising weight-training, boxing training and offering health advice.

The newly appointed Ambassador for Corrymeela is a huge boost for the project.

"I'm delighted Brian Magee has agreed to join our Oscar winner James Martin, MBE, as an Ambassador for Corrymeela," said Catherine O'Hara, Corrymeela Fundraiser and Relationship manager.

On top of backing the Charity Golf Scramble, Brian will back the Corrymeela appeal for 'Go the Extra Mile for Peace' by organising an event in his gym and networking the message to members from local organisations and businesses, asking them to pick up the pace for peace by supporting Corrymeela's work.

'Go the Extra Mile for Peace' will coincide with the United Nations annual International World Day of Peace on Saturday, September 21.

Brian, who turns 50 next year, is best remembered for winning the IBO and WBA professional super-middleweight titles. He was also a multi-titled amateur middleweight, capped many times by Ireland and had the distinction of contesting the Olympic Games, when staged in Atlanta, in 1996.

His warmest ring recollection is of returning to the USA and winning the Ali Cup in Louisville.

Mighty Magee defied the odds to win the prestigious Cup, presented to him by 'The Greatest'. He retains a special recall of that unique experience.

"There were many great professional champions, mostly retired, at ringside - including Evander Holyfield and Ken Norton," he reflected.

"Ali was something different. They were all very generous in the non-stop signing of autographs.

"At that time, in 1996-'97, I was listed in the world's top ten amateur middleweight, and in Louisville I first beat the Turkish boxer who defeated me at the quarter final stages of the Olympics. I then won against an American - and in the final I beat another American - future top professional Jeff Lacy.

"Priceless memories. I still have photographs taken of me alongside Ali and other great boxers. It was an experience I'll never forget."

