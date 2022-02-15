Are you thinking about fostering?

WE are looking for caring people in the Belfast area who have time and space in their lives to provide safe and nurturing homes to children and young people who cannot live with their birth families.



Around 850 children and young people are currently living in foster care in the Belfast area. With an increase in the number of children coming into care due to the pandemic and less people coming forward to offer foster homes, we need you more than ever.



Our foster carers are ordinary people who do an incredible thing by supporting children and young people at a time when they need it most. Foster care can range from short term to longer term care so there are different ways you can help depending on your lifestyle and family circumstances.



If you have ever thought about fostering, why not take the next step and join HSC NI Foster Care for a virtual fostering information session on Tuesday 15 February from 7.00pm – 8.30pm to find out more.



Our fostering team will be available to tell you about the children and young people who need foster homes, the types of foster care available, all about the fostering process and answer any questions you may have. A local foster carer will also be on hand to share her own fostering experiences.



We welcome enquiries from individuals from all backgrounds regardless of marital or employment status, home ownership status, or whether you are a parent or not. Applications are considered from any race, religion, language, culture, gender, disability, age or sexual orientation. As a HSC NI foster carer you are never on your own. We will train you and provide you with fostering allowances, 24-hour social work support and much more. For more information visit adoptionandfostercare. hscni.net or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



If you would like to attend this event call HSC NI Foster Care on 0800 0720 137 or email your name, postcode and telephone number to: info@fostering.hscni.net.