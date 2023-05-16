Fr Des Wilson archive on display tonight in Glór na Móna

ARCHIVE: The personal collections of the late Fr Des Wilson have been on public display

THE personal archives of Fr Des Wilson will once again be on display to the public tonight (Tuesday).

His personal archives, made up of some 90 boxes of invaluable historical material, will go on display at 7pm in Glór Na Mona as part of Féile na gCloigíní Gorma.

Known as the People's Priest, Fr Des was a trailblazing advocate for the downtrodden and disenfranchised in West Belfast and far beyond. He was the founder of Springhill Community House.

This is the second event following a successful display at St Comgall's last week.

Ciarán Cahill, Director of Springhill Community House, said: "It was great to be in the company of so many friends at a presentation of Fr Des’ archive in St Comgall's.

"Thanks to Falls Community Council for hosting us in their beautifully renovated St Comgall’s. It was a fitting venue for the exhibition and presentation.

"On display were just a few of the many documents, reports, photographs, posters and artefacts.

"One of those present commented how Des was in the room and indeed he was, we felt his presence.

"Through the magic of technology we heard his voice which was recorded in August 1971.

"Among other things, Des kept an audio diary. Every night Des retired to his bedroom, smoked two Gauloises French cigarettes, and recorded the events of that day, who he met and what happened in the community.

"Our 18-month archive project is nearing completion but there is still much more to be done.

"We are looking forward to more presentations of the archive in the coming months, including on Tuesday night at 7pm Glór Na Mona as part of the Féile na gCloigini Gorma and another during Féilie an Phobail. Everyone is welcome to come along.

"Des always said there is a book in everyone. No matter who he met he encouraged them to record their own story even if it was just for the family. He was very conscious that we must not leave the telling of our history to others. Be inspired by him to make a start."