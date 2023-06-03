Falling numbers at Mass but Parish Priest insists future is not all bleak

A WEST Belfast Parish Priest says he feels "energised" and "encouraged" by parishioners response to challenging times in Down and Connor diocese.

Fr Martin Magill, from St John's on the Falls Road, was speaking after a letter from Bishop Donal McKeown, apostolic administrator for Down and Connor was issued at the weekend

A pastoral letter outlined the consequences of dwindling numbers of young people entering into the priesthood, namely increasing difficulties of churches being able to meet demand in the near future.

Bishop McKeown detailed that a shortage of priests could mean there is no one available to say funeral masses for families in some parishes.

“Very soon, it is also likely that in some parishes, the celebration of Requiem Mass for every individual as part of the funeral rites may no longer be the norm,” he stated.

The correspondence said “statistical realities” mean it is necessary to change how around 84 currently active priests are supported in a diocese with 86 parishes and 146 in churches.

According to Bishop McKeown’s dire prediction, the number of clergymen will drop to just 24 within the next two decades.

He said that only seven priests in the diocese are aged under 40 years of age and 20 years from now forecasts there will only be approximately 24 priests available for the current 86 parishes.

The grim predictions come as parishes across Down and Connor carry out a 'Mass Census', recording the number of people attending weekend Mass and their age groups.

In St John's Parish on the Falls Road, the census was carried out over the weekend of May 20/21 across Saturday 6pm, Sunday 10am and Sunday 12 noon services.

The figures reveal an eye-catching low number of young people attending Mass, with just seven people in the 18-25 category. Attendance at 12 midday Sunday Mass 112 Mass-goers was also double that of the 10am Mass at 66.

The census came a week after Parish Priest at St John's, Fr Magill, hit the headlines following a passionate appeal for parents to pay for their babies' baptisms.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News about the figures, Fr Magill said they will help the parish plan for the future.

"The Mass Census figures is part of a wider context in every parish in Down and Connor diocese with a view of planning for the future," he explained. "The figures are very useful in that they give us a sense of where exactly we are.

"The obvious thing that stands out is where are the young people? Certain age groups are well represented and others far from it.

"There are some parishes in the diocese that have a considerable amount of young people attending Mass.

"We are very blessed at St John’s to have Fr Anthony McLaverty, a retired priest who has a real love for the parish and offers his services and that is why we can offer the three weekend Masses at this moment in time but whenever that changes, we will not require three."

Fr Magill believes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a major effect on all things in parish life.

Fr Martin Magill

"A grieving family said to me recently that Covid-19 has a lot to answer for, to which I replied absolutely!

"I think it has made a difference to the number of people volunteering.

"For some people, I think there is a fear of going back into crowds again, so they haven’t come back.

"Part of my sermon the other week, which the Andersonstown News reported on was about people dedicating their time and treasure to the parish."

On Tuesday evening, St John's invited parishioners to share their views following Bishop McKeown's letter.

Fr Magill was delighted with the response from parishioners and says he has never felt an "energy" like it in the parish.

"There is a slight increase in people coming forward for vocation in the priesthood. We have a very good Vocations Director in Down and Connor who continues to encourage priesthood as a vocation.

"It is also an opportunity for people to bring out their baptism responsibility, when we become disciples.

"On Tuesday night, I detected an energy in the parish at local level that I haven’t come across in 35 years.

"While there are many challenges ahead, it has also energised people and that encourages me very much."