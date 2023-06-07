Fr Matt Wallace fondly remembered on his tenth anniversary

A WEST Belfast priest known as 'the People's Priest' has been remembered on his tenth anniversary.

A native of Wexford, Fr Matt Wallace, of Holy Trinity Parish in Turf Lodge passed away tragically on June 7, 2013. Fr Wallace had been ill with depression for quite some time and later took his own life.

During his 20 years in Turf Lodge, he lived in the middle of the estate and was part of the community. He was also active in the development of Holy Trinity Boxing Club and Gortnamona GAA club.

Fr Paddy McCafferty, Parish Priest of Corpus Christi in Ballymurphy, said ten years on the 'legend' that was Fr Matt lives on.

"On Friday June 7th, 2013, the Feast of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Fr Matt and I concelebrated the 10am Mass in Holy Trinity Church, Turf Lodge. He seemed in better form and in good spirits," he said.

"Later that day came the tragic news that he had taken his own life. Fr Matt has been accurately called 'the Peoples’ Priest'.

"The people he served, in the various parishes in which he ministered, were the entire focus of his energies and many talents.

"All of his efforts were directed at the improvement and betterment of his parishioners’ lives. He had a very special place in his heart for young people and he wanted to see them do the very best for themselves in life.

Paddy Kelly (leaving to join Leicester City FC) and Fr Matt Wallace. Fr Matt Wallace at a St Oliver Plunkett Football function in the Lake Glen in 1980

"As a young priest, he was chaplain to Nazareth Lodge and he maintained affectionate ties with many of the young people he met there.

"Fr Matt was a wonderful person and a remarkable priest. The source of our dignity and worth as human beings is that God created us and loves us.

"Fr Matt Wallace not only believed this in his heart but he put his entire life and work into the concrete expression of this truth. The people Matt served deserved the very best of everything and he did his very best to ensure they received as much good as possible. It was a privilege to serve as his curate in Holy Trinity 1994-1998.

"Ten years since he left us, the legend lives on. Although a native of Poulfur, Co Wexford, he wanted to be laid to rest in Milltown Cemetery, in the heart of West Belfast, the place and people dearest to his heart.

"God bless him, rest him and reward him, your faithful servant and priest. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam agus go soilsí solas na bhflaitheas air."