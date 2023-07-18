Free fun-filled weekend at Belfast leisure centres

SWIMMINGLY: Free family activities will take place at the Andersonstown Leisure Centre this weekend

LEISURE centres across Belfast are opening their doors for a free fun-filled family weekend in celebrating 30 years of GLL.

Established in 1993 GLL are a social enterprise which operates the 16 Better leisure centres across the city in partnership with Belfast City Council.

The celebrations will include 90s-themed pool parties at Templemore Baths, Brook Leisure Centre, Shankill Leisure Centre, and Falls Leisure Centre. A Surf party at Andersonstown Leisure Centre using Surf Belfast – the North’s first ever indoor surf simulator – a 90s-themed group exercise classes and a range of fitness challenges with prizes to be won throughout the day.

It's been an incredible 30 years of GLL, and we can't wait to share this special moment with you! 🎉

To say thanks you to our customers, we're hosting a number of 90s themed activities across the weekend.



Check your centre for more details and join the party! 🎊

@socentni pic.twitter.com/xn0oufsl56 — Better Belfast (@Better_NI) July 17, 2023

Families, friends, current gym members and newcomers alike are encouraged to visit their local leisure centre in Belfast. A weekend of activities and celebrations will take place on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June.

Activities will run throughout the weekend at Andersonstown Leisure Centre, Avoniel, Brook Leisure Centre, Falls Leisure Centre, Girdwood Community Hub, Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre, Olympia Leisure Centre, Shankill Leisure Centre, and Templemore Baths.

Jacqui Pope, Head of Service at GLL, said: “We are looking forward to a weekend of celebrating at our Better leisure centres across Belfast and hope to see many new and familiar faces joining us for some fun activities and challenges.