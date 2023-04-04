French TV crew excluded from Council chamber for debate on East Belfast GAA

A FRENCH television crew was ejected from the Belfast City Council chamber on Monday night before a potentially bad-tempered debate over whether to grant East Belfast GAA use of a Council pitch.

City Hall had received and approved a request from France 24 Television to film the full Council meeting as part of a short film package giving an overview of politics in the North. But in an embarrassing blow to the city's image, the news team from the influential French media company was required to leave so members could discuss the request in private.

The matter arose as Council discussed the minutes of the most recent Strategic Policy and Resources Committee. UUP Alderman Jim Rodgers raised the committee's granting of permission to East Belfast GAA for the use of Henry Jones Playing Fields in south-east Belfast.

However, due to the item being deemed restricted, the session was closed to members of the public watching online and the press, which included France 24. Council Chief Executive John Walsh ordered the media out of the chamber and the internet feed to be switched off.

We understand the committee decision to grant East Belfast the use of the Henry Jones facility was rubber-stamped by full Council after the secret session, despite unionist objections.

At last month's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, Sinn Féin Councillor Ciarán Beattie proposed that East Belfast GAA be granted the use of the pitches at the Henry Jones Playing Fields with effect from mid-April and that soccer bookings be rescinded, with clubs given the option of alternative facilities. Work commenced immediately to reconfigure the site.

The young East Belfast club has faced a torrid time as it attempts to establish itself on the Belfast GAA scene, facing unionist objections and loyalist hostility. An East Belfast primary school which hosted taster sessions for its pupils ended its nascent relationship with the club after receiving a number of intimidatory messages via social media and email.

It was also proposed that officers and elected members from the Lisnasharragh DEA/East Belfast area arrange a meeting with secretaries of the clubs affected by the decision to provide a list of suggested options for the clubs and agree preferred locations moving forward.

Following the vote at Committee last month, 11 members voted to allow East Belfast to play at the pitches and six voted against.