Planning for the future of the Half Moon Lake – locals can play their part

NATURE: Friends of Half Moon Lake are looking for new members to keep up their quest to protect the oasis in Lenadoon

A CALL has gone out for people to come together in Lenadoon to help protect and improve the environment of the Half Moon Lake.

During a meeting at Glen Community Centre with Friends of Half Moon Lake (Caidre Loch na Leathghealai) as well as environmentalist, it was decided that the Friends group would invite people to attend their annual general meeting to decide upon the plans for the lake for the next five years.

Since 2005 the Friends of Half Moon Lake have been at the forefront of campaining for the preservation and renewal of the lake and along with Lenadoon Community Forum have helped transform it into an urban environmental oasis culminating in the building of a resource centre.

So far thousands of children have visited the lake on trips and it has become a prominent feature of the Annual Family Fun Day which takes place each summer and always attracts a large turn-out.

Other achievements include the building of toilets, workshops, historical information signage as well as the continual investment by City Council in the waterways and walkways.

HALF-MOON LAKE: The Resource centre at Half Moon Lake

Featured at the resource centre is the Men’s Shed Group who are there four mornings and early afternoons per week. The rapid growth of the Men’s Shed has seen the Council invest in purpose built workshops and stores for their materials.

In December, Carrigart Youth & Community Group organised a very successful Christmas event for over one thousand locals.

Part of the new strategy is to attract new members to the group to keep the resouce centre and lake alive. The next plans for the group include developing it into a nature sanctuary.

Teresa Hyland from Friends of Half Moon Lake said: "We have been going for about 14 years now and have seen a great many positive capital and environmental investment projects which have been delivered by City Council at the site to help turn it into the jewel it is today. Thankfully now with Covid behind us we are looking to regroup and bring new people onboard to carry the project forward in the interests of the whole community."

Friends of Half Moon Lake said anyone interested in conservation and local community activism should get in touch by calling Paddy on 02890615319 or visiting their Facebook page.