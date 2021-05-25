Fellow-musicians pay tribute to blues legend Rab McCullough

Colleagues of the late blues musician Rab McCullough have paid tribute to him after he passed away at hospital on Saturday.



Fellow musician Richie Uzell spoke of how Rab helped him out when he moved from Dublin and bought a bar in Belfast. Paying tribute to his friend, he said: “I have known Rab about 40 years. The first time I met him when he was playing in Kelly's Cellars, a long time ago.



“I used to come to Belfast from Dublin during the 70s and he was great to play with. I would have my harmonica in my pocket and he'd call me up for a few numbers.



“Then when I got the opportunity to live in Belfast, I bought a well-known pub. Rab used to play every Tuesday night - a sort of a unplugged evening with another great local guitarist called Geordie McAllister.



“It was sort of unreal - there was a guy who I admired and now he was playing in my bar. I will miss him dearly.”

Rab McCullough was a legendary guitar player and a Belfast music genius.



The Féile an Phobail team wish to send our sincere condolences to his family on his sad passing.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/z4O2sxiDg3 — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) May 23, 2021

Meanwhile Ray McAreavey, who played alongside Rab in Casey’s Crew at Casement Social Club added: “Rab started a band called Casey’s Crew to help out Casement Social Club.



“Myself, Dom McShane, John Fitz and a young Stevie Flanagan played Friday nights and had an absolute ball. It was the best band I ever played in and I’ve been in good ones. Marian was told not to book anywhere else on Fridays. I’ve lost a friend and brother, and I find it very hard.”

Deeply sad news of Rab McCullough’s passing. A phenomenal guitarist and powerhouse performer. We wore out two copies of ‘Belfast Breakdown’ on CD, a maestro of the Stratocaster. My thoughts are with his friends and family. 💚 pic.twitter.com/x3jAhLLnOS — Paul Connolly (@pb_connolly) May 23, 2021

Posting on Facebook, U105 DJ Johnny Hero expressed his devastation at the news. “I first met him in the late 70s at the legendary Clubhouse gigs when he played with Baraka” he said. “He was instrumental in helping the Ex-Producers get some of our early gigs and was always generous with his advice, his time and his equipment.

RIP Rab McCullough. A genius and a gentleman. https://t.co/7Mj7UJDFQ3 — johnny hero (@herobelfast) May 22, 2021

“When he was a doorman in The Greenan he would stand in the DJ box and give me tips on working a crowd. If anyone needed an act for a charity gig, Rab was the first one to step forward.



“His musical ability was unquestioned and appreciated by different generations of fans both here and in mainland Europe. And through all of this, Rab was the most unassuming, humble man you could ever meet. This is a great loss. My heart goes out to Marian and the family.”



Rab is survived by his wife Marian, children James, Lousie and Robert Jr, grandchildren Evie and Jamie and wider family circle.

His remains will leave his late Owenvarragh residence on Wednesday at 9.30am to arrive at St Agnes Church for 10.00am requiem mass. Funeral afterwards to Milltown Cemetery

Requiem Mass for Robert will be streamed live on Wednesday 26th May at 10.00am from St Agnes’ Church via www.churchservices.tv.

Ar dheis láimh Dé go raibh a anam uasal.