Christmas market comes to Fruithill Nursing Home

FESTIVE: The Christmas celebrations at Fruithill Nursing Home were enjoyed by staff and residents

THE sights, sounds and smells of Belfast's continental market were brought to Fruithill Nursing Home as part of their Christmas celebrations.

Staff and residents enjoyed festive treats and live music and even set up a mini-market stall as they replicated the famous City Hall bazaar.

Fruithill's Senior Activity Co-ordinator, Jaqueline Devine, said: "We had some mulled wine and hot chocolate as well as refreshments and some home-made mince pies and ginger bread for treats.

"We also had a mini stall with some items for sale for relatives or staff to join in with the fun. The money raised will go in to our residents' comfort fund.

"To top it all off we had some wonderful live entertainment from local musicians, which consisted of two guitarists and a fiddle player. The garden was lit up with lights and we had the real tree adorned with residents' home-made wooden decorations.

"The residents really enjoyed the chance to experience the Christmas market."