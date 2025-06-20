Frustration as play park is damaged just as school holidays approach

A WEST Belfast councillor has called for an end to anti-social behaviour that has seen a much-loved play park damaged in recent days.

Sinn Féin Cllr Micheal Donnelly has appealed to those involved in damaging Whiterock play park to stop immediately.

“There can be no explanation for this destruction of our Whiterock play park,” he said.

“I’ve recently secured the funding and resources to see new equipment installed in the first week of July and then this happens. It’s a disgrace.

“This is a well used local park. As we head into the summer months this is a safe space where children and families can play. We want to maximise and improve this space and equipment to benefit our local community. This reckless behaviour has to stop.”

Cllr Donnelly has secured replacement equipment including the Tyre Swing and Spider’s Web which will be installed in early July. He said Sinn Féin has been lobbying Belfast City Council to replace this equipment to increase the inclusivity of Whiterock play park.

“We will continue to push for further enhancements and improvements to improve inclusivity in the park for children with additional needs as well as ensuring any damage is repaired as soon as possible,” he added.