FryzGuyz have a new extended menu to cater for every taste

FEELEY’S Chippy on the Shaws Road have rebranded to incorporate their much loved Nellie Jay’s Ice Cream brand.





Under new ownership and management, FryzGuyz by Feeley’s will see an extended menu including all of your familiar favourites from the much loved fish and chip shop along with some new additions including a delicious Sunday roast.



Commenting on the rebrand, manager Christina Brown said: “The FryzGuyz rebrand of Feeley’s Fish and Chip and Pizzeria menu along with the FryzGuyz additions give us a massive takeaway menu that caters for everyone.



“Our sister brand Nellie-Jay’s will have a concession instore which will cater for anyone with a sweet tooth!”



The new menu will bring some mouth-watering additions including salt and chilli chicken and honey chilli chicken alongside a salt and chilli chicken pizza with a curry sauce base.



Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 12 Monday to Saturday and 8am to 12 on a Sunday. In addition to this, the FryzGuyz deli will open from 12 to 2:30pm.



The much loved Tuesday specials are still on the menu from 12pm to 11pm including a 12 inch pizza with chips and a can of drink for only £7.50.



To find out more about FryzGuyz deals and offers, visit their Facebook page or website.