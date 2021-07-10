Kennedy Centre and Waterworks among future docking stations for Belfast Bikes

BELFAST BIKES: The popular scheme is expanding with four new docking stations

BELFAST Bikes is expanding its network across the city with the announcement of four new docking stations.

The proposed locations for the additional docking stations include Antrim Road/Waterworks, Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre, Olympia Leisure Centre and the Kennedy Centre.

The Just Eat Belfast Bikes scheme has continued to grow in popularity since its inception in 2015 and currently boasts 400 bikes with 47 docking stations.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “The Belfast Bikes scheme has changed the way residents, visitors and businesses use and see Belfast with the scheme actively promoting cycling as a safe, healthy and environmentally sustainable form of transport.”

“Since its introduction, the scheme has not only grown in size but also in popularity with rentals and users consistently increasing. It is so encouraging to see more people choosing a bike as their method of transport which clearly signifies that Belfast Bikes is an integral part of city life and in turn helps to create a better connected, low carbon, climate resilient city. I am really looking forward to Belfast Bikes continuing to achieve more success in the years to come ”

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon added: "I have an ambition to significantly increase opportunities for active and sustainable travel, to give everyone the freedom and confidence to be able to walk, wheel or cycle in our city safely. Last year I set up a £20 million blue/green infrastructure fund to support the transformation of our communities and promote active travel and I committed £5million of that funding to the Covid Revitalisation Programme to support the development of a number of initiatives.

"The Belfast Bikes project has been hugely successful and has already helped to make cycling much more accessible for both residents and visitors to the city. I am pleased that the contribution from my Department will help to deliver an additional four docking stations across the city.

“Active travel is very much needed not only for health and well-being but also as a significant action in our response to climate change so I will continue to work with local Councils and other stakeholders to deliver further improvements in this area.”

SDLP West Belfast representative Paul Doherty said people should use alternative methods of transport which will also benefit the environment.

“Travelling by bike lowers carbon emissions and helps us deal with the climate crisis currently engulfing the world. Having a greater number of bikes available in a greater range of places will encourage more people to avail of the Belfast Bikes service.

"The Kennedy Centre is a busy hub in the middle of West Belfast and this move to increase the range of transport options in the area by the SDLP Infrastructure Minister is very welcome."

The scheme is managed and operated by NSL, a Marston Holdings Company and Group.

Belfast Bikes is sponsored by JustEat and the sponsorship deal plays an important role in further developing the success of the scheme, ensuring it is affordable for users and the ongoing promotion of cycling across the city.

For more information or to register for Belfast Bikes, click here.