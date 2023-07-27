Young people brightening up Shaws Road with their artwork

IN recent weeks rumours of a Banksy had circulated across West Belfast, after beautiful murals and paintings, including local GAA club crests, were emerging across the Andersonstown area.



The striking artwork is a fantastic initiative by the young people at Tullymore Youth Club.



Michael George, from the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum, spoke to the Andersonstown News about how this talented group have brightened up the area during their summer holidays tackling graffiti within their local community.



“It was the kids at Tullymore who came up with the ideas and we were given a grant through the Communities and Transition Department in the Belfast City Council to clean the city of graffiti.



“We sat down with the kids, and they came up with different concepts like a salmon to help promote mental health awareness in the area, there are a few others for the NHS and of course local club badges.



“It really spruces up the community and it has gone down really well with the residents who are all delighted with the colour and cleanliness it brings to such plain things like the electric boxes they are painted on.”



He added: “We plan on approaching the utility service providers to see if they might want to fund more across the area because they really are a positive sight in the community, and it helps create a community togetherness and identity.”

Shaws Road artwork.

Hang it in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/AaaCzLgXUW — O'Donovan Rossa GAC (@RossaGACBelfast) July 7, 2023

Artist Micéal Docherty said the art reflects the history and culture within the area.



“For me this is much of the same as previous works, it is about sending a message. The only difference being we introduced the workshops to encourage the kids in Tullymore to pick what goes on the electric boxes in their area, we wanted something they could be proud of."



Micéal believes art can be used to send the right message of support and encourage issues like mental health awareness and support for the NHS across West Belfast.



“Of course, you had your usual shouts of Celtic and stuff, but we went for a bit more of a local theme with the two clubs adjacent to Tullymore being St Pauls and Rossa and they’ve turned out really well, and now we’ve a few more like the salmon which symbolises mental health or supporting healthcare workers and it’s not only encouraging but it really puts a bit of personality into the community.

The team who are brightening up the area around the Shaws Road



“They really are gaining traction, especially the club crests because they are on a busy road and other clubs are contacting Michael George wanting their teams done all over the place, so hopefully it is just the start of things.”



Naomh Pól Spokesman Conor McCartan was grateful that his club were thought of during the art project and thanked the group for all their hard work within the community.



“CLG Naomh Pól is delighted to see the creative and innovative artwork recently installed on the utility boxes on Shaws Road. Having the club crests so visible creates a sense of identity and community spirit.



“We hope this can be the start of a range of interventions that could be rolled out in the community. We would like to thank Michael and the team at the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum for the vital work that they continue to deliver for our community and our youth within.”