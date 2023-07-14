GAA: The Hurling League comes to a close with Championship around the corner

Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp

CLASH: St John's and Rossa will be hoping to gain momentum ahead of the Championship

WITH the Antrim Championship just around the corner the final fixtures of the Antrim Hurling League are set to take place this weekend.



With not much to play for in terms of league standings with most of the relegation places decided, the weekend is set to be much of a routine match day ahead of the Championship in a few weeks’ time.



The pick of the bunch will see St Enda’s take on Loughiel Shamrocks in what will most certainly be an interesting battle ahead of their Championship fixture at the beginning of August. The Shamrocks are set to clinch the Division 1 title, however if the North Belfast club can make a show of themselves it could put them in good stead for the reverse home fixture in Championship group.



Eyes will certainly be on both West Belfast clubs as St Johns travel to Portaferry and Rossa pay Cushendall a visit. Both Rossa and the Johnnies will be going toe-to-toe in their own Championship group later this month with Dunloy and Clooney Gaels making it a group of death of sorts, but nonetheless an interesting one.



The second tier will see St Paul’s host Bredagh in what will be a must win for the away side as they look to keep their head up in Division Two and St Galls will make the trip to the glens in the hopes of rectifying their early season defeat to their opponents.



O’Neill’s Sportswear ACHL DIV 1 Sunday 16th July



Dunloy v Ballycastle

Ballycran v Ballygalget

Loughiel Shamrocks v St Enda’s

Cushendall v O’Donovan Rossa

Portaferry v St John’s



ACHL DIV 2 Sunday 16th July



Carryduff v Sarsfeilds (2pm)

Glenariffe Oisin v Ghaeil Chluanaidh (2pm)

Cushendun v St Galls (2pm)

Tír na nÓg Randalstown v Shane Uí Néill (2pm)

St Paul’s v Bredagh



ACHL DIV 3 Sunday 16th July



Na Magha v All Saints Ballymena (2pm)

Con Magee’s Glenravel v Glen Rovers (2pm)

Cuchulainn v Lamh Dearg (2pm)

Naomh Brid Clioche An Mhuillinn v St Mary’s Rasharkin (2pm)

Sign up to the weekly sport briefing to stay up to date with everything Sport Subscribe to our weekend Sportzine

Donate to BelfastMedia.com today to ensure that this website remains free now, free forever Donate

Do you have something to say on this issue? If so, submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland at c.mcparland@belfastmedia.com or write to Editor Anthony Neeson at Andersonstown News/North Belfast News, Teach Basil, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast BT17 0LT