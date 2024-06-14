Gaelic Games: All hurling divisions into post-split mode

St John's travel to Loughgiel on Sunday bidding to remain on top of Division One

CLUB hurling in Antrim is fully into post-split mode with the rest of the divisions joining the top tier which entered that phase in midweek.

St John's sit on top of Division One following their win over Rossa on Wednesday and a draw between Cushendall and Loughgiel.

The Johnnies can take a huge step towards the title should they follow up that victory when they head to Loughgiel own Sunday, but having lost to the Shamrocks on home turf a few weeks ago, it will be far from a straightforward afternoon. Dunloy had the bye during the week and they re-enter the fray on Sunday evening when they host Cushendall.

In the bottom half, Portaferry return to action after the bye and they host a Naomh Éanna side on Saturday evening that will be keen to get back to winning ways to ease any fears of being dragged into the dry zone.

Bottom-of-the-table Ballycran sit this weekend out, with Ballygalget sitting one point above and they host Ballycastle.

It's extremely tight in the top half of Division two and with six teams in this group, all are in action this week.

Carey (who have a game in hand against Glenarm still to be scheduled) and Clooney Gaels sit on top of the pile and they are set to meet in the Glens on Sunday.

Glenarm and Cushendun - both one point back along with St Paul's - meet earlier in the day, with the Shaw's Road side hosting St Gall's who begin two off the top.

In the dry zone, bottom-placed Sarsfield's will sit and watch as the two teams both seven points above, Carryduff and Loughgiel II, meet on the other side of the Lagan, while Glenariffe host a Tír na nÓg side that was edged out of the top half on head-to-head due to their opening day loss at St Gall's.

St Paul's host St Gall's in Division Two

Into Division Three and Bredagh put their perfect record on the line against a Rasharkin side that is three points back having played a game less, so victory for The Harps would put them in a commanding position.

Creggan host Cloughmillls later in the evening with both sides still in the hunt, but defeat for either will likely spell the end of any title aspirations and Lámh Dhearg are the team with the bye.

The bottom half has just four teams and Ballymena will seek to grab a lifeline at the bottom as they can close to within one of Glenravel with a win. The Con Magee's men are on four points, same as Na Magha and Armoy who meet in Derry.

The big game in Division Four will see leaders Davitt's host a Gort na Móna side that is just two points back with two less games played, while Ardoyne will hope to stay in contention as they host a St Brigid's side out of the running.

In the bottom half, Loughbeg Harps host Latharna Óg, while St Paul's II welcome Belfast Saints and St Gall's II have the bye.

Weekend fixtures (Sunday 2pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 1A

Loughgiel v St John's

Dunloy v Cushendall (Sunday, 6pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 1B

Portaferry v Naomh Éanna (Saturday, 6pm)

Ballygalget v Ballycastle

Bye - Ballycran

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 2A

Glenarm v Cushendun (Sunday, 1pm)

Carey v Clooney Gaels

St Paul's v St Gall's

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 2B

Glenariffe v Tír na nÓg

Carryduff v Loughgiel II

Bye - Sarsfield's

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 3A

Bredagh v Rasharkin

Creggan v Cloughmills (Sunday, 6pm)

Bye - Lámh Dhearg

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 3B

Na Magha v Armoy

Ballymena v Glenravel

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 4A

Davitt's v Gort na Móna

Ardoyne v St Brigid's (Sunday, 2.30pm)

Bye - Loch Mór Dál gCais

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 4B

Loughbeg Harps v Latharna Óg (Saturday, 5pm)

St Paul's II v Belfast Saints (Sunday, 4pm)

Bye - St Gall's II