Gaelic Games: Hurling leagues head into the final straight with plenty to play for

WITH three rounds of games to go in Antrim hurling's Division One, it remains all to play for at the top.

Heading into midweek, it's now Cushendall and Loughgiel who lead the way at the top, but Wednesday's games and indeed, Sunday's penultimate games, could well see the picture change completely.

St John's have the bye in this round and at present, sit just one off the leaders who are both yet to have their day off.

Rossa are three points adrift, but have an extra game to play and they are on the road to Cushendall seeking for a repeat of the opening weekend victory they scored over Ruairi Og on home turf.

Loughgiel make the short trip to Dunloy who are at the bottom of section A and absolutely need the two points to breathe life into their challenge.

The teams met earlier in the season with Loughgiel prevailing by a goal, but with both teams beginning to have a more familiar look about them, it sets it up for an intriguing clash at Pearse Park.

The bottom section of Division One is also getting tight as teams seek to avoid the drop and as it stands, it's Ballycran who are propping up the division.

They have a derby clash against Portaferry who are safe from trouble, but that's not the case for that game at Hightown as both Naomh Éanna and Ballygalget still have work to do.

The Glengormley side sit three points above bottom place, but Ballycran do have an extra game to play, while Ballygalget are just one above their Ards neighbours.

Division Two could not be much closer with four of the six teams in 2A locked on 14 points.

There are four rounds of games remaining in this section with Glenarm and Carey also having to fixture from earlier in the season to be rescheduled.

St Paul's are in that leading pack and they host Cushendun, who are two points off the leading group, while St Paul's are three behind that group and have Carey for company.

Two of the top four do clash with Glenarm welcoming a Clooney Gaels side that has drawn its last three.

As for section 2B, Sarsfield's are in real trouble as they have still to pick up a point and they will be condemned to bottom place if they fail to win at home to a Carryduff side that is seven points above them.

St Paul's host Cushendun in a razor-thin race for Division Two

Glenariffe have the evening off, while Tír na nÓg host Loughgiel II in a game with little at stake.

There are two Division Three games set for Tuesday.

In 3A, Bredagh remain out in front but have the bye, so the chanting pack have the opportunity to make up some group and put a little pressure on.

Cloughmills visit Rasharkin on Tuesday with the outcome determining which of those teams will have any hope of catching the South Belfast side, while Creggan visit Lámh Dhearg on Wednesday.

In the bottom half, if Ballymena are to have any hope of climbing off the bottom, they must win at Armoy on Wednesday, 24 after second-from-bottom Na Magha host Glenravel.

Gort na Móna are looking good at the top of Division 4A as although they are level with Davitt's, they have games in hand on their West Belfast rivals who sit Wednesday out.

They travel to Ardoyne on Wednesday with Kickham's just two points behind, so this is a key fixture for both in the race for the title.

St Brigid's host Loch Mór Dál gCais in a game that will be decent prep heading towards championship season, while in the bottom half, the remaining fixtures have the same feel as St Gall's II host Loughbeg Harps, Latharna Óg welcome St Paul's II and Belfast Saints have this round off.

There are also two Division Three football fixtures set for Wednesday with the bottom four in action.

St Agnes' welcome St Malachy's to Woodlands, while bottom hosts second bottom with Wolfe Tone's facing Éire Óg at UUJ.

Wednesday's fixtures (7.30pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 1A

Cushendall v O'Donovan Rossa

Dunloy v Loughgiel

St John's - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 1B

Portaferry v Ballycran

Naomh Éanna v Ballygalget

Ballycastle - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 2A

St Paul's v Cushendun

St Gall's v Carey

Glenarm v Clooney Gaels

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 2B

Tír na nÓg v Loughgiel II

Sarsfield's v Carryduff

Glenariffe - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 3A

Lámh Dhearg v Creggan

Rasharkin v Cloughmills (Tuesday, 7.30pm)

Bredagh - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 3B

Armoy v All Saints, Ballymena

Na Magha v Glenravel (Tuesday, 8pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 4A

St Brigid's v Loch Mór Dál gCais

Ardoyne v Gort na Móna

Davitt's - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 4B

St Gall's II v Loughbeg Harps

Latharna Óg v St Paul's II

Belfast Saints - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

St Agnes' v St Malachy's (Wednesday, 7.15pm)

Wolfe Tones v Éire Óg (Wednesday, 7.15)