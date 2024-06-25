Boxing: Murphy returns to a happy hunting ground against Turner

Colm Murphy won his first professional title at the SSE Arena in August 2022 and believes he has the tools to add to his collection this Friday when he takes on Jack Turner for the vacant ‘silver’ Commonwealth featherweight strap INPHO

BOXES have been ticked in each of Colm Murphy’s 11 professional outings to date, but victory over Jack Turner at the SSE Arena will land him the Commonwealth ‘silver’ featherweight title and hand him the keys to bigger opportunities.

South Belfast’s ‘Posh Boy’ has shown a bit of everything so far as a professional.

Settling into the slower pace was the first box ticked and while his fitness would be the envy of many, putting it together over gradually longer contests proved he has the ring smarts to continue his trajectory.

Murphy has shown power, grit and a mean streak, plus the willingness to step out of his comfort zone when rematching Liam Gaynor up at super-featherweight for the Irish title.

Back down at his natural 126lb division, Murphy has won another three times with a Commonwealth eliminator against Julias Kisarawe in the middle of those victories.

It won’t be his first time boxing at the SSE Arena either, as his first title success came in August 2022 against Ruadhan Farrell for the BUI Celtic featherweight strap, so he is determined to add another belt to the collection and seize the opportunity to perform on a Queensberry card that will be broadcast live on TNT.

“This is a lifetime opportunity,” he agreed.

“At the start of the year, I didn’t think I would get this opportunity, so I just have to go out there and take it all in.

“The last time (at the SSE Arena against Farrell) I as on really early, but this time I will be later, so it’s climbing the ladder. This is a good, 50-50 fight that will help me progress.

“Three titles in three years would be a big achievement and I want the treble, so that’s why you will see me bite down on my gumshield and do what it takes to win.”

Murphy has built himself up from the bottom with no special treatment as he has had to shift the tickets on the small hall circuit and now has an opportunity to break out into the mainstream with a win over Turner.

His Glaswegian opponent has a record of 6-1, that defeat coming in his last outing when stopped by Andy Tham in a Scottish title showdown, so will arrive in Belfast knowing a second successive defeat would leave him with a massive rebuild.

It’s a challenge, but one that Murphy is relishing as he is only too willing to roll the dice and although there are the usual pre-fight butterflies, he thrives under the spotlights and believes he has more in his locker to secure the win, whether that’s by dominating from the off or having to dig deep.

“It proves I’m willing to take the fights,” the 24-year-old stressed.

“He is older than me, so there is that factor. I’m in my home town and will enjoy the support in my own bearings where I am more comfortable.

“He’s a good boxer, so this is the biggest challenge of my career, but I feel like the better the boxer, the better I perform and this is the perfect fight for me at this stage of my career.

“This is what I have be building towards. He has probably boxed longer than me, but I’ve come right from the bottom and had tough tests, even as an amateur, against really good boxers and have been surrounded by really good boxers from when I was an amateur.

“I just feel that when the going gets tough in this one, I will have more dog in me.

“I feel like I was born to be in the ring. When the time comes to make the walk out, I become a completely different person. Obviously, there are nerves and I can get a bit anxious, but when the time comes, the switch comes.”