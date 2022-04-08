Gaelic Games: Another busy Sunday in the Antrim Football Leagues

THE Antrim Football Leagues continue at a breakneck pace with the majority of teams set to be half a dozen games into their campaign by the close of play on Sunday.

Division One's pacesetters, Creggan and Portglenone, both have amassed eight points apiece although the Casement's club have played a game less and both have home advantage this weekend.

County champions Kickham's, Creggan welcome O'Donovan Rossa to the lough shore with the city side currently second from bottom in the division.

Portglenone have Naomh Éanna as guests and the Glengormley outfit will be smarting from a home loss to Tír na nÓg during the week, yet still remain in third place.

The Randalstown side will take great encouragement from that game at Hightown and they are at home this Sunday with St Gall's arriving off the back of a huge win against Gort na Móna in the week.

The Gorts are bottom of the standings without a point and their task will not be any easier as they welcome Cargin to Enright Park.

Lámh Dhearg make the short trip to Musgrave Park to face St Brigid's, while the remaining game in the division takes place at Corrigan Park where St John's host Aghagallon and both will be aiming to get back to winning ways after contrasting defeats on Wednesday.

Moneyglass lead the way in Division Two with five wins from five and they will face Dunloy on Sunday, but just one point behind is Davitt's who have made a very positive start to the season and the Falls Road outfit will have Rasharkin at their Beechmount home this Sunday.

Next door neighbours Sarsfield's and St Paul's square off at the Bear Pit, while struggling Ardoyne will look to get their first points of the season with Glenravel the visitors.

St Teresa's will aim for back-to-back victories as they head to Crumlin to take on Aldergrove, with Ballymena's home game against Glenavy completing the Division Two schedule.

Division Three had a midweek off and given the conditions, there will have been little complaining, but it's back to action on Sunday with something of a North Belfast derby as Greencastle welcome Pearse's.

Both St Comgall's and St Patrick's lead the way in the division with eight points apiece and both are on the road with the Antrim town side making the trip to the Whiterock Road to face O'Donnell's, while the Lisburn men are in Woodlands to meet St Agnes'.

It's a cross-city affair at Cherryvale with St Malachy's at home to Laochra Loch Lao who are yet to pick up a point, while St Gall's III have Éire Óg as visitors to De La Salle Park.

Sunday's fixtures (all 2pm)

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

Portglenone v Naomh Éanna

St Brigid's v Lámh Dhearg

St John's v Aghagallon

Gort na Móna v Cargin

Creggan v Rossa

Tír na nÓg v St Gall's

Homefit Antrim Football League Division Two

Davitt's v Rasharkin

Ballymena v Glenavy

Ardoyne v Glenravel

Sarsfield's v St Paul's

Aldergrove v St Teresa's

Moneyglass v Dunloy

Homefit Antrim Football League Division Three

Greencastle v Pearse's

St Gall's III v Éire Óg

O'Donnell's v St Comgall's

St Agnes' v St Patrick's, Lisburn

St Malachy's v Laochra Loch Lao