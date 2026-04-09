EASTER weekend provided some great action packed from North to South of the county borders as all three tiers in Antrim's football club scene returned to action for game week three.

The topflight saw some huge results for St Gall's, St Paul's, Dunloy and Aghagallon, whilst Rossa, St John's and Lámh Dhearg all managed to salvage draws in their fixtures over the weekend.

The second tier saw some major motions after St Enda's staked an early claim for the title with a second victory in as many games, and St Agnes' woes continued in their return to Division Two.

And in the bottom tier, Éire Óg made their early season form count as they returned to the summit, meanwhile Laochra Loch Lao remained at the foot of the table after their winless run of two games.

ACFL Division One Round-Up

Lámh Dhearg 2-6

St John's 0-12

The Hannahstown men were hoping to get their season up and running once more following their narrow defeat in the previous outing to Portglenone but they faced a St John's side looking to find their early season form once more.

An early goal from Adam Murray looked to have sent the Lámh's on their way to turning around a deficit after the opening stages but St John's maintained their pressure and with some great point-scoring from Paddy McBride and Conchuir Adams the Whiterock Road side soon found themselves with the advantage in the opening half.

Despite managing to earn themselves a lead the hosts would manage to find the lead as they headed into the closing stages of the tie, but when miscommunication at the back caused panic at the death the Johnnies looked destined to find the net but for the defensive block off the line and the resulting ricochet off Conor Quinn would only find a white flag raised to level the game.

Paddy McBride's late free floated dangerously high and if not for the assistance of Storm Dave preventing the Johnnies talisman it could have been a victory returning to the Whiterock.

St Brigid's 0-9

St Galls 0-13

St Galls maintained their winning run in Antrim's top flight and extended their streak to three wins in succession after their trip to fellow unbeaten rivals St Brigid's where their streak would end following the Milltown side's success.

It was a low-scoring encounter, but given the conditions it would be a test of character which St Galls would prevail after Danny Quinn excelled in the point-scoring department managing eight points in the game with seven frees finding the target.

Liam Lynn's score edged the away side in front despite the comeback from the Biddies who would still hope to have their say in the tie, but eventually the hosts realised they could not do much more and St Galls used their defensive excellence and structure to prevent any serious worry late on and claim all the points.

St Ergnat’s GAC Moneyglass 0-10

St Mary’s Aghagallon 1-19

The away side continued their fantastic early season form with yet another victory after they made short work of Division One strugglers Moneyglass who once more fell to a heavy defeat and continued to languish at the bottom of the table.

Jonny Hannon was on fine form for Aghagallon as he top-scored with five scores but the overall play across the board gave the away side a gameplan that proved far too strong for the hosts.

From the opening whistle, it was Aghagallon who dictated the tempo, and Moneyglass never found an answer to the visitors’ work rate, movement and accuracy in front of the posts.

The result was never really in doubt after the first quarter, and St Mary’s will take enormous confidence from this performance as the Division 1 campaign gets into full swing.

Dunloy 2-8

Sarsfields 1-10

Dunloy recorded their opening win of the 2026 league campaign on Sunday afternoon as they defeated Sarsfields by the bare minimum after a huge upset looked on the cards on Easter Sunday.

The county champions had to come back from eight points down at half-time and produce a scoring burst of 1-7 unanswered in a little of ten minutes to get the win and leave the Paddies wondering how they contrived to leave the village with the loss.

The Stewartstown Road side had been in control for long periods and Philip McPeake’s major late in the first half looked to have given them enough daylight at the interval to hold off the Cuchullains, but a second half strong showing from Nigel Elliot and Coby Cunning helped the side on their way to victory.

The Paddies looked to have the last chance to at least come away with a draw, but the hosts hung on and managed to prevail to earn their first victory and leave Sarsfields winless after three games.

Tír na nÓg 3-08

Creggan 2-17

Creggan had six points to spare over neighbours Tir na nÓg in Sunday’s early game as the Kickhams maintained their perfect start to the league campaign in 2026.

With Creggan leading by the minimum after ten minutes Dominic McAteer snatched the first goal of the game to stretch the visitors' lead to four points and centre forward Liam Quinn pushed it out to five soon afterwards with a well-taken point.

A blustery half-time period gave the second half every chance of being anyone's game after the hosts began to kick it up a gear, but ultimately their rivals maintained their distance to keep the result from changing as the full-time whistle approached.

St Paul's 3-13

Con Magees Glenravel 1-14

St Paul’s made it two wins from their first three league games with a hard fought victory over 14-man Con Magee’s in an entertaining Easter Sunday clash on the Shaws Road.

In the 34th minute Shea Burns popped the ball across and Ciaran Ó Dufaigh touched the ball home, then James Farrell slammed home a second goal shortly afterwards and before long St Paul's had a healthy lead over their opposition.

Caoimhain Duffy also found the net for St Paul's but their ability to keep the points flowing and pouncing on the loose balls helped them earn a second victory of the season as they continued their climb in Division One.

Roger Casements Portglenone 2-14

Erin's Own Cargin 1-16

13-man Portglenone managed to overcome Cargin for the first time since 2009 in a fantastic battle at the top of the table on Sunday afternoon in South Antrim.

A superb double point from distance from Benen Kelly kept the scoreboard ticking over nicely for the men in green.

The hosts rallied though and a fine catch by Niall McKeever set Dermot McAleese off on a charge before picking out Paddy Graffin Junior who made no mistake in blasting it to the roof of the Cargin net to keep the hosts in the contest.

The home side were well worth their lead despite the early baths for two of their stars but just like Hannahstown a fortnight ago, they managed an almighty comeback to claim victory.

St Paul's enjoyed a second victory of the season

All Saints 1-14

Rossa 1-14

The Ballymena side will feel that this is one that got away from them as they led by three playing into the gale force wind in the second half, but not for the first time this season the place kicking of Mick Byrne rescued the Shaw’s Road outfit.

The hosts had the early advantage and had a healthy lead at one stage but the Jeremiah's knew they could rely on the outstanding kicking ability of Mick Byrne as the sweeper keeper continued to drive his long range frees to keep his side on the coat tails of the hosts.

Despite late efforts from Conall Lemon and co, the Ballymena men could not overcome their opponents and Rossa earned an unlikely point on the road.