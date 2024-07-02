Gaelic Games: Antrim football leagues conclude ahead of playoffs

THE final round of fixtures in Antrim's football leagues are down for decision with some business to be decided ahead of the playoffs.

In Division One, both Cargin and St Brigid's (who host a Rossa side that is safe from the relegation zone) are assured of a place in the semi-finals as they both sit on 24 points in the standings, so their midweek games can be used as an effort to build towards next week's final dash towards the title.

Tír na nÓg are not there yet despite sitting in third, but they will make absolutely sure of it when they head to Cargin this evening (Tuesday) for a game that has been brought forward by 24 hours.

Even if they lose, the Randalstown side will advance should results go their way tomorrow with Creggan currently occupying the fourth place and they have a trip to Aldergrove to face a team in the relegation playoffs.

Ballymena and St Gall's are both just one off the playoff places, so both will need to win and hope for this teams above to falter if they are to sneak through.

All Saints have a home game against Aghagallon who have nothin got play for, while St Gall's host Ahoghill who are also out of the running and safe from danger.

Portglenone could technically still get there, but it is the longest of long shots and they are at a Lámh Dhearg side that is not quite out of the woods with the Red Hands needing a point to make absolutely certain they don't get sucked into the bottom four.

That's also the case for Naomh Éanna who host a Glenravel side that is set to enter those minefield semi-finals next week, with three of those four teams confirmed.

St John's have been handed a walkover in their game away to Moneyglass, meaning they are level on points with Naomh Éanna and the Red Hands, but must hope both lose to escape the bottom four.

The race for Division Two can be decided at Shaw's Road when St Teresa's make the short trip to St Paul's. As it stands, the Glen Road club need just a draw to make absolutely sure of it with the game between Davitt's and St Paul's not played last week, leaving three points between the teams. They met earlier in the season with St Paul's impressing in victory and they will need similar to remain in contention.

Elsewhere in the second tier, there is nothing to be decided with Glenavy hosting Davitt's and in the bottom section, Ardoyne are already adrift at the bottom ahead of their home game against Rasharkin, while Sarsfield's and Dunloy have little to play for in their game at the Bear Pit.

Division Thee is already cut and dried with St Comgall's runaway winners and they are at St Agnes' on Tuesday. The rest of the fixtures are on Wednesday with the remaining teams seeking to finish on a high as Pearse's host O'Donnell's, St Malachy's welcome Wolfe Tone's and Éire Óg face Laochra Loch Lao.

There are also a couple of interesting hurling games to be played in Division Two on Wednesday.

At the top end, Glenarm lead the standings tanks to their win at home to Carey on Sunday, but it's the reverse fixture in a make-up game with the hosts able to tie it up at the top once again should they prevail.

The other game has ramifications for relegation as Sarsfield's, who have won their last two, needing to make it another victory away to Loughgiel II to keep their hopes of survival alive.

Fixtures (Wednesday 7.15pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Cargin 1-14 Tír na nÓg 1-8

All Saints, Ballymena v Aghagallon

Aldergrove v Creggan

Moneyglass P-P St John's

St Gall's v Ahoghill

Lámh Dhearg v Portglenone

St Brigid's v O'Donovan Rossa

Naomh Éanna v Glenravel

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division 2A

Glenavy v Davitt's

St Paul's v St Teresa's

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division 2B

Sarsfield's v Dunloy

Ardoyne v Rasharkin (Wednesday 8.30pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

St Agnes' 1-9 St Comgall's 3-9

Na Piarsaigh v O' Donnell's (Wednesday 7pm)

St Malachy's v Wolfe Tones

Éire Óg v Laochra Loch Lao

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 2A

Carey v Glenarm (Wednesday 7.30pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 2B

Loughgiel II v Sarsfield's (Wednesday 7.45pm)