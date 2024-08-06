Gaelic Games: Antrim IFC and JFC round-ups

Glenavy got the better of better of Davitt's on Saturday

OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship, Group Two

Davitt’s 2-5 Glenavy 0-12

A LATE surge came up narrowly short for Davitt's on Saturday as Glenavy banked the points.

The visitors made the better start with the first four points through Patrick Gallagher, Fergal Henry, James Gallagher and Liam Henry before Anthony Rowntree got the home side off the mark in the 14th minute.

Fergal Henry replied but the hosts were getting into it with a Gerard Slane free and Nathan Maginn score halving the deficit.

Finn Shannon left a goal between them, but this was wiped out immediately as Davitt's went on the attack with Gerard Slane rattling the net.

However, a Patrick Gallagher score would see Glenavy into a 0-7 to 1-3 lead at the interval.

Fergal Henry extended their lead to two seven minutes after the restart but were then denied a goal of their own by Liam McGivern in the Davitt's goal.

Still, it seemed St Joseph's were in a commanding position with seven two go with two from Henry after Dominic Gallagher had landed.

However, Davitt's were not done despite being down to 14 from a clack card, CJ Sullivan kicked a point before Anthony Rowntree bagged the hosts' second goal.

Gerard Slane kicked a free to leave the minimum in it with two to play, but the equaliser wasn't forthcoming as Glenavy held on for the win.

Gort na Móna 0-3 Sarsfield's 1-14

SARSFIELD'S sit in pole position in Group Two of the Intermediate Football Championship after registering their second win in the space of two days with a comfortable win over Gort na Móna at Páirc Mhic Ionnrachtaigh on Friday evening.

The Stewartstown outfit were comfortable winners over Davitt’s in their opener on Wednesday, whilst Gort na Móna were beaten by favourites All Saint’s on the road.

It was the Paddies who started positively and led through an angled Joe McNally point inside of two minutes.

Gary Lennon doubled the lead from a free with Loughran then turning provider for Brian Healy to extend it.

McNally clipped over his second point before the midway point in the opening half and it took Gort na Móna until the 18th minute to open their account from a Tarlach Enright free.

Sarsfield's restored their four-point advantage through a Caolan McDonnell point after Gort na Móna had come within inches of finding the net a matter of seconds earlier.

The game’s only goal arrived in the 24th minute as Brian Healy laid the ball off to Gary Lennon and he slipped in Philip McPeake to steer to the net and make it 1-5 to 0-1 at the interval.

There was no let-up in the second half as Gary Lennon shot over before Sam Walsh opened his account for the evening, while further points from Loughran, a Brian Healy 45 and one from substitute Fionn Jemfrey put the visitors out of sight.

Lennon would kick a beauty with the outside of the boot and Conor Glenholmes then fisted over before the Goats finally found their second of the evening through goalkeeper Jack Ireland who had joined the attack.

Desi McClean added another, but the issue had long been decided as late points from Pearse Murray and Philip McPeake wrapping up a good week for Sarsfield's.

GORT NA MONA: J Ireland (0-1), J Connolly, M Savage, P Cournane, S Campbell, C Donnelly, T Scannell, G McKenna, C Carson, M McMullan, T Enright (0-1f), J Thompson, N Melaney, D McClean (0-1), T McGreevy.

Subs: C Beck for M McMullan (37), P Mulvenna for N Melaney (37), B Burns for T Scannell (40).

SARSFIELDS: M Brady, P Murray (0-1), C Laverty, M McPolin, C McDonnell (0-1), L Mitchell, C Loughran (0-1), C Murray, J McNally (0-2), D Smyth, P McPeake (1-1), S Walsh (0-1), C Glenholmes (0-1), G Lennon (0-3), B Healy (0-2, 0-1f).

Subs: N McAlea for D Smyth (36), F Jemfrey (0-01) for S Walsh (41), D Gorman for C McDonnell (52), N Ferris for C Glenholmes (52), K Carson for C Laverty (55).

REFEREE: Piarais McCaffrey (St Gall’s)

Graham Tarmac Antrim Junior Football Championship Group One

St Agnes' came out on top at Pearse's

St Agnes' 1-15 Pearse's 0-12

ST AGNES' made a great start to their Junior Football Championship campaign as they had the measure of

Na Piarsaigh on their travels on Friday night.

Eamonn Connor pointed Pearse's into an eighth minute lead following a cagey start by both sides, but it didn’t last long as Conall Turley fisted over at the other end.

Sean Moreland restored the North Belfast side's lead but David Quigley replied before Ronan Carroll gave St Agnes' the lead for the first time.

Pearse's goalkeeper Eamon McKenna then denied James Halleron with David Quigley's follow-up turned around for a 45 that was converted by David McGaharan and another Carroll score opened a three-point gap.

Sean Moreland and after Ronan Carroll and Stephen Fitzsimmons exchanged further points, then came the goal in fortuitous fashion as David McGaharan's shot dipped into the net to put the Aggies 1-7 to 0-5 ahead at the break.

Sean Moreland had kicked the final score of the half for Pearse's and when Aodhan McCavana kicked another in the opening minute of the second half the lead had been reduced to four.

However, the visitors always had a reply with Carroll and James Campbell responding either side of a McCavana score.

The gap was back to four as Aidan Bannon and Stephen Fitzsimmons responded to Gilligan, but Carroll gave further breathing space heading into the final quarter.

Pearse's needed a goal but could find no way through the West Belfast side's defence as the Aggies hit further points through substitute Paul McClenaghan, Conall Turley and Ronan Carroll, while Pearse's had to be content with consolation scores by Liam Deegan and Stephen Fitzsimmons as they lost out in the group opener.

O’Donnells 1-9 Laochra Loch Lao 0-11

O'DONNELL'S managed to squeeze home for an opening win in Group One of the Junior Football Championship as despite finishing with 13 men, edged out neighbours Laochra Loch Lao.

The opening 10 minutes were ominous for the hosts as Laochra stormed into a four point lead through PJ O’Prey, Dubaltach MacCrabhagain (two) and Connla Ó’Coinn.

Pearse Rice finally got O'Dees on the board midway through the opening period that was becoming a little tetchy, but Conor McGuckin would restore the four-point lead for Laochra.

Things would flip with five minutes until the break as Pearse Rice latched on to Marc McKenna’s flighted free before turning and blasting into the roof of the net.

Although O’Prey hit back, O’Dees looked a different proposition and rattled off the next three points through Rice (two) and Nathan Garland to put their side into a 1-4 to 0-6 at the interval, although they had lost Marc McKenna to a red card for an off-the-ball incident.

Still, momentum was with them and Johnny O’Donnell kicked an early point after the break with the impressive Rice adding two more from frees.

Laochra were not out of it and it took a goal-line intervention from Barra Corr to deny O'Prey a goal

and then goalkeeper Conor Murphy thwarted Pearse McAuley.

However, the visitors did eat into the gap with O'Prey (three) and MacCrabhagain on target as the gap was whittled down to one.

A black card for Rice would see the hosts down to 13 for the remainder as they were forced to dig in, but a

Padraig McKissock’s score on the breakaway eased their nerves.

O’Prey replied to leave one in it again, but Laochra couldn't find the leveller as O'Donnell's spurned late chances to make life a little easier, but they prevailed for a vital win.

St Malachy's find the net against Wolfe Tone's

Graham Tarmac Antrim Junior Football Championship Group Two

Éire Óg 0-3 St Comgall's 1-13

DIVISION THREE champions, St Comgall's took their league form into the Junior Football Championship as they powered to a convincing win over Éire Óg at Woodlands on Friday.

Tom Patchett led the charge and would finish the game with 1-5, scoring the opening three points of the game as the Antrim side moved clear by the ninth minute.

Stephen Erskine got the city side off the mark with a point in the 10th minute but it would be their only score of the opening half as wayward shooting and the concession of silly frees contributed to their demise.

Ryan Clarke was on hand to take advantage of those concessions with points in the 13th and 14th minute to move St Comgall’s four ahead and two more from the deadly duo, Patchett and Clarke had the Antrim town men 0-7 to 0-1 ahead at the break.

The same pair added two more on the restart with Patchett fisting over and Clarke following with another to move the South West side eight ahead by the fifth minute.

Mark Hamill in the Ogs' goal pulled off a great save as St Comgall's threatened to over run their opponents and this save brought a response from his Éire Óg colleagues.

Peter James Toal replied with a point at the other end in the 13th minute and the same player converted a 15th minute free to close the gap to six and hand his side a glimmer of hope.

That hope would be quickly extinguished however as Colm Logue and James McClory fired over points at the other end and when the superb Tom Patchett finished to the net in the 28th minute it was well and truly over.

Ryan Clarke and Louis Higgins would conclude the scoring with late points as St Comgall's got their campaign off to a flying start.

Wolfe Tone's 1-4 St Malachy’s 2-13

St Malachy's produced a strong finish to pull clear of Greencastle, Wolfe Tone's at The Valley on Friday night to get their Junior Football Championship challenge off on the right foot.

Wolf Tone's started with a point from half back Kieran Maloney in the third minute and it was seven minutes later before St Malachy’s got their first on the board through Criostoir Devlin.

The home team went back in front a minute later when midfielder Martin Connor sent one over from a free, but the men from the Market were starting to find their range and they dominated the remainder of the half, hitting six points without reply through midfielder Ciaran Vernon (two), Anthony Dobbin, Devlin, Jack McGivern and Devlin again to lead by 0-7 to 0-2 at the interval.

Vernon got the first point of the second half to stretch the Mals' lead to six, but Wolfe Tone's grabbed a lifeline when corner forward Aodhan Maloney cut in from the right and fired low to the St Malachy’s net in the 36th minute.

The goal breathed new life into the Tones and although St Malachy’s replied with a point from McGivern, the home side grabbed the next two scores through substitute Declan Madden to narrow the gap to two.

That was as close as they would get as St Malachy’s, brilliantly led by right half forward McGivern, dominated the final quarter.

Anton McGreevy started the run with a point from play on 47 minutes and McGivern added another. Patrick McDairmuid made it three points in as many minutes when he slotted over a free, McGivern grabbed another two minutes later while substitute Gavin McManus and the excellent Vernon grabbed late goals to wrap it all up.