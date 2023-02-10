Gaelic Games: Antrim minors and U20s set to begin Ulster campaigns

Eoin Trainor has been called into the Antrim senior panel this year and is also eligible for the U20s John McIlwaine

THE next generation of Antrim hurlers begin their respect Ulster campaigns over the next week with both the minors and U20s set for action.

Both are set to face Donegal, Derry and Down in round robin games over the coming weeks to decide the finalists and up first on Saturday at the Donegal Centre of Excellence in Convoy (12pm throw-in) is the minors who face the hosts.

Alan Rainey welcomes back several players from last year including Liam Glackin, Odhran O’Connor and Phelim Ward as they look to make a good start to the year.

While many of the players will be familiar with their peers from Derry and Down, Donegal is something of an unknown quantity, but the fact they are competing at the top level at both grades in Ulster suggests hurling is on the rise in Tír Chonaill.

“We know they have been doing a lot of hard work so they’ll get out respect,” said Rainey.

“A lot of people have been asking about the Leinster series, but that can wait until March as Ulster is our only focus now.

“The boys would know a fair bit about the players from Derry and Down because of the schools, more so than the Donegal lads although we’ve heard a lot of good reports about them and will be giving them respect.”

The minors will be back in action at Dunsilly on Wednesday night (7.15pm) as part of a doubleheader with the U20s who also face the Oak Leafers (8.30pm), and that joined-up approach is something that is central to where Antrim hurling is headed.

Senior manager, Darren Gleeson, has been hands-on with the development of teams right down the age grades as the bigger picture of those who are in their teens will someday graduate into the first team.

Therefore, developing a style of play, undertaking strength and conditioning and living the life outside the sport is central so that players are ready to step up when the call comes.

“Last year was my first year with the minors and Paudie’s (Shivers) first with the U20s, so we wanted to make a clear pathway between both teams and into the senior set-up,” Rainey explained.

“There’s good cohesion between us and Darren. He leads the way and we are trying to follow in his steps as he sets the standards hight and we’re trying to replicate that.

“The players have all bought into it. We’ve five back from last year and those lads have taken a bit of responsibility to talk to the new lads and explain why we do all these sessions, especially younger lads like Callum Mooney from Cushendall who will be with us for a couple of years.”

Our Antrim Minor Hurlers played their first challenge game of the year against Kildare at The DUB this past weekend! A big go raibh maith agat to @KildareGAA for travelling 👏🏻🟡⚪️



Best of luck for the year ahead lads! #Saffrons2023 #FutureSaffs pic.twitter.com/bA3p1XsBPJ — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) February 7, 2023

Those sentiments have been echoed by U20 boss Paudie Shivers whose side will make their bow against Derry on Wednesday.

Development of players to be ready to step up to senior is the bigger picture, however, and the Dunloy man is delighted to have Gleeson’s input to help develop a clear and attainable pathway.

“He shares his knowledge with myself and Alan Rainey, so the standards he sets at senior level, we’re trying to implement with the 20s and 17s,” he confirmed.

“Hopefully that can filter down further into the younger age squads so when they come into our squads, those standards are embedded.

“I love to win and our aim is to win the Ulster Championship, but our main goal is to make sure Antrim is producing top-quality players to feed into the senior panel and hopefully the lads who move on have great careers. We are just one year into this whole process, but we’re working well and there’s a cohesion there.”

No fewer than 12 of last year’s U20 panel have moved into senior hurling with five of those part of Darren Gleeson’s panel.

Loughgiel twins, Pearse and Darragh Patterson, Jack McCloskey, Aidan McGarry and Ronan McCollum have all graduated from the 2020 minors, but there are still some returning U20s from last year also.

Christy McGarry and Eoin Trainor - who have also had game time with the Antrim senior set-up - are still eligible for the U20s and will be managed between both squads.

Dunloy’s Eoin McFerran, who played at midfield in the recent All-Ireland Club final, is the team captain and all three bring high standards from the top level into the group, but also an example that reaching that level is attainable.

It is expected that Derry will provide a stiff test for the U20s on Wednesday night and all in Antrim are only too aware that there is plenty of quality in the Oak Leaf County.

“I’ve seen first-hand as a Dunloy man what Slaughgtneil have done over the years, so we’re under no illusion how strong Derry hurling is,” Shivers stressed.

“Their panel is strong with the likes of Ruairí Ó Mainain and James Friel. Ryan O’Neill and Kevin Kelly have been with those lads since the Celtic Challenge where they won three or four, so they’re a tight-knit group trying to drive Derry hurling on.

"We’re trying to do the same and we’ve our own targets to hit no matter who we are playing. We’ve respect for every team and will look no further than Derry as we know how hard that game is going to be.”