Gaelic Games: Antrim no match for Donegal in the Ulster U20 Football Championship

Dalata Hotel Group Ulster U20 Football Championship, Group A

Antrim 0-2 Donegal 3-23

It was a tough evening for Antrim in the U20 Football Championship as a rampant Donegal romped to an emphatic win.

This was the Saffrons' first outing in Group A and it is one they will seek to park as the Tír Chonaill men, fresh from a big win in their opener against Fermanagh, were in a merciless mood throughout.

They had big performances all over the field with Seanan Carr leading the way in the scoring stakes, finishing with 2-10 with 1-4 of that tally from play, but all over the field, they were a step ahead.

Antrim did continue to battle throughout the game with Ronan Quinn showing well, but they came up against a side that had no intention of easing up with their intensity and appetite for hard work as great in the final minute as it was in the first.

Straight from the off, they went for the jugular and had the ball in the net after three minutes as a quick move through the hands resulted in Fionn Coll showing great composure to dummy and finish.

The pace of Donegal was causing Antrim real problems as their ability to move the ball at speed was opening up the home defence time and again, while they were also on top around the middle as they owned the Antrim restarts.

Conor McGinty landed twice before Antrim got off the mark through Rory McErlean, but there was no let-up as Donegal continued to attack in waves and the scores flowed with Carr, Shane Callaghan and Kevin Muldoon landing before the latter thumped over a two-pointer which stretched the gap to 10.

The second goal arrived on 22 minutes from a Seanan Carr penalty, awarded after Donncha McGurk had upended Kevin Lynch.

Although Antrim responded with a score from Ciaran McAleese, it would prove to be their last of the game as matters got worse when Niall Hynds was sent off on a second yellow with 27 played.

There was no way back even at this stage and with Conor McCahill and Dylan Mulholland also getting their name on the scoresheet, Donegal went in at the break with an unassailable 2-11 to 0-2 lead.

Lorcan Phillips in possession

There was no easing up in the second period despite a raft of changes as Donegal rattled off four early scores - three from Carr - before Antrim were awarded a 42nd-minute penalty for a touch on the ground, but Padraig McBride was equal to Conhuir Johnston's effort.

It would have been little but a consolation and Donegal were in no mood to give anything else away as they blocked countless shots, while at the other end, the scores continued to flow with substitutes Donnacha Boyle, Jack, Gallagher and Darragh Hennigan all chipping in.

But Carr was the star of the show and he got his second goal of the evening with three minutes to play, capping a fine evening for his team who maintained their impressive start to the competition.

For Antrim, it's a matter of dusting themselves off and quickly as they host Fermanagh - who had a tough evening of their own against Tyrone - on Saturday at Dunsilly (2pm)

ANTRIM: S Nagle; S Doyle, N Hynds, C Hale; R Quinn, P Duffin, E Ward; M McCrossan, D McGurk; C Walsh, C Johnston, R McErlean (0-1); JJ Higgins, C McAleese (0-1), S Boyd.

Subs: S Adams for E Ward (HT), M McKenna for C McAleese (HT), T Enright for S Boyd (37), L Phillips for JJ Higgins (37), E Walsh for C Walsh (43)

DONEGAL: P McBride; R Callaghan, N Prenderville, C Ó Gallchoir; F Coll (1-1), C McCrea, C McGinty (0-2); S Martin, K Muldoon (0-3, 1x2p); M McDevitt, D Mulholland (0-2), S Carr (2-10; 1-0 pen, 0-6f); C McCahill (0-1), K Lynch, S Callaghan (0-1).

Subs: J Gallagher (0-1) for M McDevitt (HT), D Boyle (0-1) for C McCahill (HT), D Monaghan for K Muldoon (HT), O Doherty for C McCrea (HT), D Hennigan (0-1) for C McGinty (42)

REFEREE: C Brady (Monaghan)