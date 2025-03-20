Gaelic Games: Antrim Senior Hurlers Golf Classic is just weeks away

THE Antrim senior hurling team is proud to present the upcoming Antrim Senior Hurling Golf Classic on Friday, April 11 at the DoubleTree Belfast Templepatrick at the Kingfisher Country Estate.

Over the last 11 years, this event has enjoyed great success and we eagerly anticipate another exciting tournament this year. We extend our thanks to the main sponsor, Bourke Sports.

A team of four players (four ball) can enter the Antrim Senior Hurling Golf Classic for £250, which will cover food on arrival, the round of golf, entry to win great prizes and a fork buffet afterwards in the clubhouse restaurant.

Antrim’s senior hurlers would be delighted to have you or your business on board as a sponsor of the event.

For a cost of £150, your name or business logo will be showcased on the first hole as players begin to play and get photos throughout the day.

Cash donations are acceptable, and please make any cheques payable to Antrim GAA.

Space is limited, so call Stephen on 07710459829 or email antrimseniorhurlers@gmail.come now to book.