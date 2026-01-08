Dr McKenna Cup, Round Two

at Owenbeg

Derry 2-16

Antrim 0-7

ANTRIM kicked off their 2026 Gaelic football campaign on Wednesday night under the lights at Owenbeg where neighbours Derry awaited in round two of this season's Dr McKenna Cup.

Antrim were drawn into a group with Derry and Donegal as part of their pre-season preparations for the Allianz National League which is set for their start in three weeks time, with Antrim welcoming Carlow before Derry head to Croke Park to face Meath.

The Oak Leaf County had been due to play Donegal on Sunday, but due to adverse weather the game was postponed with both sides being awarded a single point apiece.

Derry got off on the front foot and did so in impressive fashion when Lachlan Murray struck the opener after the corner forward managed to find space inside the 21-yard line and clipped his effort over the bar to put the home side in the lead.

The forward would continue to cause Antrim trouble as he struck a second point moments later just after his teammate Conor Doherty doubled Derry's lead as he thumped a terrific effort between the posts.

Antrim's fight back began when Lámh Dhearg's Marc Jordan found space just inside the arc where he made no mistake as his effort floated high in the Owenbeg sky and settled in the catch net for the Saffron's first score of the night.

Pat Shivers managed to reduce the deficit once more when his free flew over the bar as Antrim looked to have settled after the early nerves which allowed the home side to dictate the tempo without any real threat from their opponents.

Niall Loughlin responded with a great score which saw him breach the Antrim defence but maintain composure for the point as Derry regained the initiative once more.

Antrim's Achilles heal in the opening period was the inability to consistently claim their own kick-outs, with John McNabb's long punts normally being batted down to a red shirt and leaving the away side short at the back and exposed.

Thankfully for Antrim their strength in the opening half came in the defence which showed great strength in numbers and resilience, with Gerard O'Neill's debut being marked with a very important turnover which prevented a goal chance for the Oak Leaf County.

St John's star Paddy McBride got his county return up and running when the forward elegantly placed his free over the bar without any issue but Derry would once more pounce when Paul Cassidy struck a terrific two-pointed effort as the home side restored their three point advantage.

Marc Jordan tries to evade his marker

Derry managed to strike another three scores when Pádraig McGrogan's score was followed up by the Doherty brothers Mark and Ethan, but Antrim were not for throwing the towel in just yet as Pat Shivers would plant a free over the bar as the travellers hoped to mount their comeback.

John McNabb's two-pointer for the Saffrons just before the half proved to be the final score of the half and it was an important one for Antrim as they entered the break with just a two-point deficit to the hosts.

Lachlan Murray opened the second half just as he did the first, shortly followed by Shea Downey's point from a hand pass which seen Derry increase their lead back to four points.

The less spoken about this half for Antrim the better as the Saffrons spent the first 15 minutes of play with six wides from play with the away side struggling to capitalise on any real dangerous threat they caused Derry.

Patrick Finnegan had a strong first half for Antrim

McAteer and Kearney saw points flashed over the bar and Derry just put their foot on the gas as they ramped up the pressure on their opponents.

Paul Cassidy's goal on the 50th minute spelled goodnight for Antrim and despite their great first half performance their inability to take chances will surely have frustrated Mark Doran.

Derry continued to keep the scoreboard ticking as McCluskey and McGrogan both pointed separately for the home side.

John McNabb had a moment to forget prior to the final curtain call when the shot-stopper attempted to punch clear a high ball but the miscue fell into the path of Ruairi Ó Mianáin who was gifted a goal on his Derry debut.

Antrim were well beaten in the end, but it was a case of what could have been had the Saffrons taken some of those early chances in the second period.

Mark Doran's side will now look to Sunday's fixture with Donegal where Antrim now must win to keep their hopes of a semi-final place in the Dr McKenna Cup.

Antrim Team: J McNabb 0-2 (1x2P); J Morgan, K McCann, J McAuley; G O'Neill, E McCabe, M Jordan 0-1; J Carron, P Finnegan; P McBride 0-1 (0-1f), C Small, T McFerran; P Shivers 0-2 (0-2f), D McEnhill 0-1 (0-1f), A McErlean



Subs: D Heery, T Shivers, S O'Neill, P Bradley, J Lenehan, T McCann, A Loughran, K Small, O Doherty, C Johnston, R Hagan

Derry Team: R Scullion; C McCluskey 0-1, P McGrogan 0-1, D Baker; S Downey 0-1, G McKinless, M Doherty; C Doherty 0-1, P Cassidy 1-2 (1x2P); J Doherty 0-1, M Downey, E Doherty 0-1; N Toner 0-1 (0-1f), N Loughlin 0-2, L Murray 0-3

Subs: S McGuckin, S Kearney 0-2, R Mulholland, C McAteer 0-1, M Bradley, S Young, R Ó Mianáin 1-0, C Glass, N O'Donnell, T Rogers

Referee: Enda Mallon