Gaelic Games: Antrim U16 camogs one step closer to All-Ireland glory after victory over Offaly

All-Ireland Under-16 Camogie semi-final



Antrim 1-12 Offaly 0-10



ANTRIM'S U16 camogs are through to the All-Ireland Under-16A Shield final after overcoming Offaly in the later stages in Abbottstown on Saturday afternoon.



Antrim had gone through the group stages unbeaten to top the group, leaving them a more favourable draw for the semi-finals.



They led by 1-5 to 0-5 at the break on a difficult playing surface after the heavy rain that preceded it. Cushendall midfielder Eva McNeill was the goal-scorer and the whole team was quite dominant although they found Offaly goalie Caoimhe Spain in outstanding form.



Kady McNeill and Dunloy’s Eabha McAllister both registered three points each as Antrim pulled away to lead by 1-11 to 0-5 during the third quarter.







There was a rally from Offaly near the end, but it didn’t come close to knocking the Saffrons off-course for the final. That final is set for UPMC Nowlan Park on July 29th where the girls will meet Clare who managed a big win over Dublin in the other semi-final.



When Antrim and Clare met in the group stages in Abbottstown back in May, it was a tense and tough affair for the Saffs who managed to overcome Clare on by 4-8 to 2-13.

The girls are showing to be up there with some of the best in the country and this month’s final will prove to be a test of character for the young camogs in their strive for all-Ireland glory.

Antrim: M McKinley, K R Draine, M McAlister, S L Kearns ©, M Devlin, L Black, K McNeill (0-3), C Crawford, E McNeill (1-1), R Black (0-1), E McAlister (0-3), A Ferris (0-1), K McCloskey (0-1), M McArthur (0-2), M Cunning.



Subs: M Laverty for K McCloskey (45), S Flavin for M Devlin (58).



Offaly: C Spain, S Gleeson, K Mannion, S O’Rourke, C Kennedy, Á Rigney, S King, K Pilkington (0-4), K Lawlor, F Gleeson, K Walshe, M Guinan, N Daly (0-1), N Sheehy (0-2), A Quinn.



Subs: G Cleary (0-1) for M Guinan.

