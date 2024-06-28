Gaelic Games: Battles at the top and bottom of Antrim hurling's divisions should be clearer after weekend fixtures

A close race at the top of Division One will certainly come down to the final day, but by Sunday afternoon, we will know whether there are two or three teams left with a chance of finishing on top of the pile.

What we do know is that Rossa and Dunloy, who meet in the city in the afternoon, are out of the running and they will now be turning their attention to their bear pit of a group in the Senior Hurling Championship that begins in August.

Making up that group is St John's and Cushendall and although they too meet on Sunday morning at Corrigan Park, the stakes in terms of the league are much different as both are right in contention.

Cushendall enter the weekend level on points with Loughgiel who have the bye this time, meaning they have the opportunity to go clear in what is their final fixture as they are not in action during the final round.

Should they win in Belfast, then they await what happens next Sunday, but it's not all about the Ruairis as St John's, three points adrift, are still in contention, but must win to give themselves a shot.

Therefore, there is plenty of jeopardy attached to this game which ought to prove a great start to Sunday with an earlier than usual throw-in time.

At the other end of the table, it's now a straight battle between two of the Ards teams to climb off the bottom as Naomh Éanna's win over bottom-placed Ballygalget has eased their concerns as they enjoy the day off.

There is just one point separating the bottom two with the 'Galget hosting Portaferry and Ballycran welcoming Ballycastle with both home teams desperate for the points.

The battle at the top of Division Two still has some way to go but the leading path now stands at three teams with Clooney Gaels' defeat in midweek.

The Ahoghill side travel to St Paul's who are part of the three-way tie at the top and the Shaw's Road men know that another home win would likely end the visitor's hopes of winning the division, whilst bolstering their own chances.

They are joined at the top by Glenarm and Carey who are yet to play each other again in a make-up fixture, so things are finely poised in that one.

Cushendun welcome St Gall's in the other section A game with both effectively out of the running to make a late surge.

In the bottom half, Sarsfield's grabbed not only their first win of the campaign on Wednesday, but a lifeline to make a miraculous escape off the bottom of the table, but to do that they must win all of their remaining games and hope Carryduff - who have the bye - fall apart in their remaining fixtures.

The Paddies welcome Tír na nÓg to Belfast knowing that another win is absolutely vital to put pressure on the South Belfast men.

Bredagh have stormed through Division Three this year with a 100 per cent record, but they do face a potentially tricky game away to Creggan to maintain that and also remain out in front.

They have played one game less than Kickham's who are three behind and two less that second-place Cloughmills who could go level on points should they win at Lámh Dhearg and The Harps lose on the Lough shore.

Down at the bottom, Ballymena simply must defeat Na Magha on their home turf if they are to give themselves any chance of overhauling the Derry club at the bottom as they enter the day three behind their visitors, while the game between Glenravel and Armoy is an opportunity for both to build momentum heading into the Championship.

In Division Four, Gort na Móna lead the way with nine wins from as many games, but are not in action this weekend, meaning Davitt's can exert a little bit of pressure should they win at St Brigid's as two points would see them join the Gorts on 18. Ardoyne are mathematically still in the hunt and they travel to Loch Mór Dál gCais. The bottom section will see Belfast Saints welcome Loughbeg Harps, while St Gall's II host Latharna Óg.

There is also one make-up Division One football fixture set for Friday as Cargin, currently joint-top with St Brigid's and already assured of a semi-final spot, host an already safe Rossa.

Weekend fixtures (Sunday 2pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 1A

St John's v Cushendun (Sunday 11.30am)

O'Donovan Rossa v Dunloy (Sunday 1pm)

Loughgiel - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 1B

Ballygalget v Portaferry

Ballycran v Ballycastle

Naomh Éanna - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 2A

St Paul's v Clooney Gaels

Cushendun v St Gall's

Glenarm v Carey

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 2B

Sarsfield's v Tír na nÓg

Loughgiel II v Glenariffe (Sunday 6pm)

Carryduff - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 3A

Creggan v Bredagh

Lámh Dhearg v Cloughmills (Sunday 3pm)

Rasharkin - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 3B

All Saints, Ballymena v Na Magha (Sunday 12pm)

Glenravel v Armoy

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 4A

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Ardoyne (Sunday, 1.30pm)

St Brigid's v Davitt's

Gort na Móna - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 4B

Belfast Saints v Loughbeg Harps

St Gall's II v Latharna Óg

St Paul's II - bye

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Cargin v O'Donovan Rossa (Friday, 7pm)