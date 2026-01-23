THURSDAY afternoon saw a double delight for Belfast as both St Dominic's and Coláiste Feirste overcame the odds as their quests for glory continue in this year's schools' GAA competitions.

St Dominic's earned themselves a spot in an All-Ireland semi-final after overcoming Dublin school Castleknock in their quarter-final clash in the capital, meanwhile Coláiste Feirste's girls brought silverware back to the Falls Road when they managed to overcome St Malachy's, Castlewellan in a tough battle to claim the Rosina McManus Shield on Thursday afternoon.

Dónal Burke Cup Senior D quarter-final

Castleknock CC 1-11

St Dominic’s, Belfast 4-8

The Belfast grammar school managed to overcome a determined challenge from Castleknock Community College in the St Brigid’s Castleknock GAA grounds to set up an All-Ireland semi-final clash with Scoil Mhuire agus Íde Newcastlewest in a fortnight's time.

St Dominic's will now compete in the All-Ireland semi-final in two weeks' time

Despite being level at the break it was the Falls Road outfit who would come out of the traps in the second period and improved vastly for the second half. Two goals from Lámh Dhearg and Antrim star-forward Aoife Fitzsimons gave them a lead in the second period which they were determined not to relinquish.

Mary Bourke got the scoring underway for the Dublin school with the forward having an impressive day for her side scoring all but one of Castleknock's points. The home side enjoyed most of the early pressure and led by two scores after ten minutes. That lead was stretched furthermore when Bourke rattled home a terrific goal to put St Dominic's on the back foot.

The impressive Maeve Devlin continued her scoring streak as her first half points had been keeping St Dominic’s nip and tuck with Castleknock as the girls from the Falls managed to withstand the pressure.

Devlin struck a long-range free which floated over the Castleknock shot-stopper's hurl and nestled in the net which pulled her side back into contention. Méabh Rooney's goal right at the end of the half levelled the game as St Dominic's carried their momentum into the second-half.

Early second-half points from Devlin and Fitzsimons fired St Dominic's into the lead but their opponents would strike back with Bourke once again seeing white flags raised.

Aoife Fitzsimons managed her first of two goals of the afternoon for her side after a terrific solo run as she fired her effort beyond the Castleknock net minder and gave St Dominic's some breathing room. Cliona McGinley's point and then a second goal from the aforementioned Fitzsimmons in the 48th minute wrapped up a fine victory.

Despite Bourke's late response the gap was too wide and St Dominic’s had secured the win and now await a huge All-Ireland semi-final in two weeks' time.

Rosina McManus Shield final

Coláiste Feirste 3-9

St Malachy’s, Castlewellan 0-6

Coláiste Feirste romped to victory with two first half goals affording them the chance to clinch the Rosina McManus Shield for the first time at the expense of St Malachy’s, Castlewellan in An Spórtlann on Thursday afternoon.

St Malachy's found themselves in the driving seat early on when Aoibheann Farrell and Gráinne McAleenan pointed frees in quick succession to edge the Castlewellan natives in front.

But the hosts responded with a goal from Cara Nic Oirbín, which came midway through the opening half before Róisín Nic Bhrádaigh added a point to her side's tally.

However, Coláiste Feirste were pegged back to a level game when excellent points from McAleenan tied the teams within moments of the goal and they remained tied until just before half-time when Laoise Ní Mhaolchluiche saw white flags raised for her terrific effort before a second major lifted the home side when Chloe Nig Oirc found the net.

The forward's shot evaded a heap of bodies but somehow found its way into the net with the green flag raised for a huge goal in the game as they went into the break with a four-point advantage.

The West Belfast school managed to maintain their momentum into the second half and in the final 15 minutes five unanswered points from Nic Bhradaigh, Ella Ní hAodha (two), and super sub Naobh Ní hÉanna were enough to steer them to victory before a huge 45 from Nig Oirc gave them a nine-point advantage.

St Malachy’s did hit back with points each from Farrell and McAleenan, but they couldn’t break through for the goal as Coláiste Feirste's defence proved stern, and despite bending, it did not break.

A 45 from Nig Oirc, a goal from Ní hÉanna and then a point from another sub, Úna Ní Mhánaigh, sealed the win and the Coláiste Feirste girls celebrated their first ever Rosina McManus Shield victory.