Gaelic Games: Carryduff teen receives October Translink Young Volunteer of the Month award

Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month Award winner for October 2024, Maria McLornan from Carryduff GAC, pictured with Paul Loughran, Translink, and Michael McArdle, Ulster GAA Public Relations Officer.

CARRYDUFF GAC's Maria McLornan has been awarded the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month award for October 2024.

The award is presented each month to young volunteers whose efforts best demonstrate the volunteering ethos and community spirit of the GAA.

While currently studying for her A-levels and holding down a part-time job, the talented 17-year-old plays for both the Carryduff ladies minor and senior teams.

Outside of playing however she devotes her time as a coach, involved with the club’s nursery academy and U8.5 girls football groups. She also regularly helps at club events and at the yearly summer Cúl Camp.

Recently, Maria completed an ‘Autism in Sport/Adaptive Games within the GAA’ course delivered by Ulster GAA and Autism NI in order to coach the newly formed Carryduff All Stars group for children and adults with additional needs, a role she carries out every week.

Presenting Maria with her award, Ulster GAA Public Relations Officer Michael McArdle said: “It’s great to see young people like Maria giving back in their club and community, and inspiring other young people to be their best.

“Maria’s commitment to coaching is inspiring, and she is a wonderful example of how a young person can be a fantastic role model in their club through their volunteer efforts.”

Paul Loughran from Translink said: “It’s fantastic to see young people like Maria contributing their local club.

“Maria demonstrates a great level of commitment and is an excellent example of the important role young people can play in their local communities, and I commend her for the time and effort she puts into his role at Carryduff.”

Applications for the November 2024 Young Volunteer of the Month award are open. To nominate a young person aged 14-24 for the accolade, visit ulster.gaa.ie/youngvolunteeraward